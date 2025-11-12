 Andhra Pradesh News: YSRCP Launches Statewide Protests Against Alleged Move To Privatise Govt Medical Colleges
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAndhra Pradesh News: YSRCP Launches Statewide Protests Against Alleged Move To Privatise Govt Medical Colleges

Andhra Pradesh News: YSRCP Launches Statewide Protests Against Alleged Move To Privatise Govt Medical Colleges

The opposition party said that rallies are held across all 175 Assembly constituencies, with people participating in the one-crore signature campaign, demanding the withdrawal of the decision to allegedly privatise medical colleges.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
article-image

Amaravati: The YSRCP on Wednesday launched statewide protests opposing the Andhra Pradesh government's alleged move to privatise government medical colleges.

The opposition party said that rallies are held across all 175 Assembly constituencies, with people participating in the one-crore signature campaign, demanding the withdrawal of the decision to allegedly privatise medical colleges.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party alleged that the decision threatens affordable medical education for poor students and deprives the underprivileged of multi-specialty healthcare access under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

"We have launched statewide protests today opposing the NDA coalition government's disastrous move to privatise government medical colleges, which threatens affordable education and public healthcare," said YSRCP in a release.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: Sewage Cleaning Worker Dies After Slipping In Septic Tank At Powai's Residential Building
Mumbai Tragedy: Sewage Cleaning Worker Dies After Slipping In Septic Tank At Powai's Residential Building
NIT Warangal Launches Free GATE 2026 Coaching For Students; Classes Begin On November 17
NIT Warangal Launches Free GATE 2026 Coaching For Students; Classes Begin On November 17
Maharashtra Govt Launches Gems And Jewellery Policy 2025 With ₹1 Lakh Crore Investment Goal And 5 Lakh Job Creation Plan
Maharashtra Govt Launches Gems And Jewellery Policy 2025 With ₹1 Lakh Crore Investment Goal And 5 Lakh Job Creation Plan
RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024: Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Here's How To Change
RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024: Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Here's How To Change

It further said that former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy established 17 medical colleges, of which five were inaugurated with admissions, while Pulivendula and Paderu were nearly completed.

Read Also
UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 Result Declared At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

The TDP-led government had earlier announced plans to commission 10 upcoming government medical colleges under the PPP model to ensure faster execution and improved healthcare access.

It observed that this move is aimed at addressing long-pending gaps in medical education and public health infrastructure across the state.

By channelling private sector capabilities towards construction, equipment, and operations and maintenance, the state accelerates delivery and ensures continuity of quality clinical services.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh News: YSRCP Launches Statewide Protests Against Alleged Move To Privatise Govt...

Andhra Pradesh News: YSRCP Launches Statewide Protests Against Alleged Move To Privatise Govt...

NIT Warangal Launches Free GATE 2026 Coaching For Students; Classes Begin On November 17

NIT Warangal Launches Free GATE 2026 Coaching For Students; Classes Begin On November 17

RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024: Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Here's How To Change

RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024: Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Here's How To Change

Delhi High Court Seeks DU’s Reply On Pleas Challenging Order On PM Modi’s Degree Disclosure

Delhi High Court Seeks DU’s Reply On Pleas Challenging Order On PM Modi’s Degree Disclosure

₹30 Lakh Job Or ₹50 Lakh Family Business? Reddit Users Offer Candid Advice To 29-Year-Old...

₹30 Lakh Job Or ₹50 Lakh Family Business? Reddit Users Offer Candid Advice To 29-Year-Old...