 UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 Result Declared At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 Result: The UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025 has been made public by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who took the 2025 Civil Services (Main) Examination can view their results at upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
https://upsconline.gov.in/WR-CSME-2025-Engl-NameList-111125.pdf

The main examination was conducted from August 22 to August 31, 2025.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow the instructions below to view the results:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025 link.

Step 3: A fresh PDF file will launch.

Step 4: Download the page and review the outcome.

Step 5: Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 Result: What's next?

In order to be selected for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and other Central Services, applicants who pass the exam will be asked for the Personality Test (Interview) (Group "A" and Group "B"). The dates of these candidates' personality tests (interviews), which will take place at the Union Public Service Commission's office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069, will be announced in due course. In accordance with this, the timetable for personality tests (interviews) will be made available. In due course, the candidates' e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be made accessible for download on the Commission's website.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

