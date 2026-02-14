 Seniors Step Out, Juniors Step In: Beautiful Cycle of Farewell And New Beginnings In A Heartwarming Viral Video| Watch
In a now-viral video from Anand Model Senior Secondary School, a heartwarming moment captures the beautiful cycle of school life, where a group of older students walk out of the gate, leaving behind years of memories, while a group of younger children cheerfully walk in, ready to create their own memories.

Gauri Deekonda
Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
In a now-viral video from Anand Model Senior Secondary School, a heartwarming moment captures the beautiful cycle of school life, a group of older students walking out of the gate, leaving behind years of memories, while a group of younger children cheerfully walk in, ready to create their own memories.

The clip feels especially poignant at a time when lakhs of students across the country are preparing for their board exams, standing at the threshold of their final school years. As some youngsters brace themselves to step out into the world, an entire new generation is just beginning its journey, stepping into classrooms with curiosity, excitement, and dreams yet to unfold.

A gentle reminder that school life may come full circle, but its memories stay forever.

