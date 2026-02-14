GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post Closes Registration Today; Know How To Apply Online At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

GDS Recruitment 2026: The India Post is set to close the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026 today at, February 14, 2026. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in by adding their personal details, educational qualifications and documents required.
The India Post aims to fill 28,686 Gramin Dak Sevak positions across various positions such as Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak, and Branch Postmaster
GDS Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
GDS Recruitment 2026 Last date to apply: February 14, 2026
GDS Recruitment 2026 Last date to make the payment: February 16, 2026
GDS Recruitment 2026 Correction window: February 18 to 19, 2026
GDS Recruitment 2026: How to apply?
Candidates need to follow the steps given below to apply for the recruitment.
Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Step 2: Complete the registration process with basic details and get the username and password
Step 3: After that, complete the online application, attach the required documents, pay, and submit.
Step 4: Save the confirmation page to your computer and print it out for future use.
Direct link to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026
GDS Recruitment 2026: Application Fees
General / OBC - Rs 100/-
SC / ST / PH - Rs 0/-
All Female Candidates - Rs 0/-
GDS Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Distribution
Candidates can check out the state-wise distribution of the GDS Recruitment 2026:
Andhra Pradesh: 1,060
Assam: 639
Bihar: 1,347
Chhattisgarh: 1,155
Delhi: 42
Gujarat: 1,830
Haryana: 270
Himachal Pradesh: 520
Jammu & Kashmir: 267
Jharkhand: 908
Karnataka: 1,023
Kerala: 1,691
Madhya Pradesh: 2,120
Maharashtra: 3,553
North Eastern: 1,014
Odisha: 1,191
Punjab: 262
Rajasthan: 634
Tamil Nadu: 2,009
Telangana: 609
Uttar Pradesh: 3,169
Uttarakhand: 445
West Bengal: 2,982
Total Vacancies: 28,740