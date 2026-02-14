GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post Closes Registration Today; Know How To Apply Online At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 | indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

GDS Recruitment 2026: The India Post is set to close the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026 today at, February 14, 2026. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in by adding their personal details, educational qualifications and documents required.

The India Post aims to fill 28,686 Gramin Dak Sevak positions across various positions such as Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak, and Branch Postmaster

GDS Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

GDS Recruitment 2026 Last date to apply: February 14, 2026

GDS Recruitment 2026 Last date to make the payment: February 16, 2026

GDS Recruitment 2026 Correction window: February 18 to 19, 2026

GDS Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

Candidates need to follow the steps given below to apply for the recruitment.

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Complete the registration process with basic details and get the username and password

Step 3: After that, complete the online application, attach the required documents, pay, and submit.

Step 4: Save the confirmation page to your computer and print it out for future use.

Direct link to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

GDS Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

General / OBC - Rs 100/-

SC / ST / PH - Rs 0/-

All Female Candidates - Rs 0/-

GDS Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Distribution

Candidates can check out the state-wise distribution of the GDS Recruitment 2026:

Andhra Pradesh: 1,060

Assam: 639

Bihar: 1,347

Chhattisgarh: 1,155

Delhi: 42

Gujarat: 1,830

Haryana: 270

Himachal Pradesh: 520

Jammu & Kashmir: 267

Jharkhand: 908

Karnataka: 1,023

Kerala: 1,691

Madhya Pradesh: 2,120

Maharashtra: 3,553

North Eastern: 1,014

Odisha: 1,191

Punjab: 262

Rajasthan: 634

Tamil Nadu: 2,009

Telangana: 609

Uttar Pradesh: 3,169

Uttarakhand: 445

West Bengal: 2,982

Total Vacancies: 28,740