Viral Video Shows Students Frustrated With Last-Minute Subject Change at Dhanbad Public High School

Instagram Account - @mirrormediajhbh

Dhanbad: In a viral video on Instagram, A student from the Dhanbad Public High School, Hirak Branch, said that the subject was changed four days before the exam. The student said that "Our subject has been changed just four days before the exam. Yesterday, we received our admit cards, which state that we have to take Sanskrit instead of Sanskrit Communicative”.

According to the Mirror Media report, the student further questioned how can an year's worth of syllabus can be covered in just one day. Students said that the school accepted that it was a mistake on their part. However, he stated that “ Our Sanskrit exam is on the 28th. Right before that, on the 27th, we have our IT exam. We haven't even been given a gap. How is a student supposed to study a year’s worth of material in 24 hours? You tell me”

The student further said that the school told them that it was not a big deal, and that it had made a mistake, and not much has changed. He stated, “This is what we have been given as a 'correction'; they handed us this sample paper and said, 'Just read this, and it will be fine.' Can the whole syllabus be covered in such a short time? It’s 90 pages! How are we supposed to do it?".