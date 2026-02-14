 IIT Guwahati Publishes GATE 2026 Branch-Wise Schedule: Subject-Wise Timings and Important Dates Listed Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Guwahati Publishes GATE 2026 Branch-Wise Schedule: Subject-Wise Timings and Important Dates Listed Here

IIT Guwahati Publishes GATE 2026 Branch-Wise Schedule: Subject-Wise Timings and Important Dates Listed Here

Candidates can check out the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) branch-wise schedule, released by the IIT Guwahati on the official website. The GATE 2026 exam will be administered by the authority on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. There will be two sessions for the exam: a morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and an afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
article-image

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) branch-wise schedule has been released by the IIT Guwahati on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The comprehensive schedule helps candidates organize their preparation effectively by outlining the exam dates, times, and subject-specific sessions. students can adjust their revision plan to fit the time allotted for each paper slot.

The GATE 2026 exam will be administered by the authority from February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. There will be two sessions for the exam: a morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and an afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

GATE 2026: Exam Schedule by BranchGATE 2026: Exam Schedule by Branch

FPJ Shorts
GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post Closes Registration Today; Know How To Apply Online At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post Closes Registration Today; Know How To Apply Online At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan To Be Shifted To New Jail With Medical Facilities: Pak Minister Mohsin Naqvi
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan To Be Shifted To New Jail With Medical Facilities: Pak Minister Mohsin Naqvi
Mumbai Real Estate News: Reliance Industries Buys 3 Luxury Homes At One Altamount Road For ₹85 Crore
Mumbai Real Estate News: Reliance Industries Buys 3 Luxury Homes At One Altamount Road For ₹85 Crore
Uttar Pradesh Cyber Fraud: One PAN Used To Secure ₹25 Crore Loan, UPSC Aspirant Trapped In Varanasi Scam
Uttar Pradesh Cyber Fraud: One PAN Used To Secure ₹25 Crore Loan, UPSC Aspirant Trapped In Varanasi Scam

February 07, 2026 (Saturday)

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session): AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, XL

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session): AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, XH

February 08, 2026 (Sunday)

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session): CS-1, ST

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session): CS-2, EY, NM, PE

February 14, 2026 (Saturday)

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session): CE-1, EE, PI

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session): BM, CE-2, ME, MT

February 15, 2026 (Sunday)

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session): EC

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session): AR, DA

GATE 2026: Important Dates

GATE 2026 Exam – Saturday, February 07, 2026

GATE 2026 Exam – Sunday, February 08, 2026

GATE 2026 Exam – Saturday, February 14, 2026

GATE 2026 Exam – Sunday, February 15, 2026

Announcement of GATE 2026 Results – Thursday, March 19, 2026

GATE 2026: Things Required at the Exam Centre

GATE Hall Ticket 2026 (A4 size printed)

Valid ID proof (same as that uploaded during registration)

Pen or pencil

Transparent water bottle

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post Closes Registration Today; Know How To Apply Online At...
GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post Closes Registration Today; Know How To Apply Online At...
IIT Guwahati Publishes GATE 2026 Branch-Wise Schedule: Subject-Wise Timings and Important Dates...
IIT Guwahati Publishes GATE 2026 Branch-Wise Schedule: Subject-Wise Timings and Important Dates...
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Pushes CBSE Affiliation For 140 Govt Schools, 99 Already...
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Pushes CBSE Affiliation For 140 Govt Schools, 99 Already...
CUET PG 2026 Exam Dates Announced By NTA; Tests From March 6 To March 27
CUET PG 2026 Exam Dates Announced By NTA; Tests From March 6 To March 27
Who Is Saketh Sreenivasaiah? 22-Year-Old Student From Karnataka Goes Missing In California
Who Is Saketh Sreenivasaiah? 22-Year-Old Student From Karnataka Goes Missing In California