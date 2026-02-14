IIT Guwahati Publishes GATE 2026 Branch-Wise Schedule: Subject-Wise Timings and Important Dates Listed Here

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) branch-wise schedule has been released by the IIT Guwahati on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The comprehensive schedule helps candidates organize their preparation effectively by outlining the exam dates, times, and subject-specific sessions. students can adjust their revision plan to fit the time allotted for each paper slot.

The GATE 2026 exam will be administered by the authority from February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. There will be two sessions for the exam: a morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and an afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

GATE 2026: Exam Schedule by Branch

February 07, 2026 (Saturday)

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session): AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, XL

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session): AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, XH

February 08, 2026 (Sunday)

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session): CS-1, ST

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session): CS-2, EY, NM, PE

February 14, 2026 (Saturday)

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session): CE-1, EE, PI

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session): BM, CE-2, ME, MT

February 15, 2026 (Sunday)

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session): EC

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session): AR, DA

GATE 2026: Important Dates

GATE 2026 Exam – Saturday, February 07, 2026

GATE 2026 Exam – Sunday, February 08, 2026

GATE 2026 Exam – Saturday, February 14, 2026

GATE 2026 Exam – Sunday, February 15, 2026

Announcement of GATE 2026 Results – Thursday, March 19, 2026

GATE 2026: Things Required at the Exam Centre

GATE Hall Ticket 2026 (A4 size printed)

Valid ID proof (same as that uploaded during registration)

Pen or pencil

Transparent water bottle