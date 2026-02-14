 Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Pushes CBSE Affiliation For 140 Govt Schools, 99 Already Approved
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the education department to fast-track CBSE affiliation for 140 government schools, with 99 approved in the first phase. He ordered retention of teacher cadres, eased principal appointment rules, introduced distinct school logos, and reviewed the “No Mobile Phone Policy” effective March 1.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | X @SukhuSukhvinder

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the education department to expedite CBSE affiliation of government schools in the state.

He said 140 government schools were chose CBSE affiliation from the next academic session, and in the first phase, 99 schools have secured affiliation.

Presiding over a high-level meeting of the education department here, he directed it to retain lien in the parent cadre for teachers selected for the CBSE-affiliated schools, ensuring that their promotional avenues remain unaffected.

When retaining a lien, a permanent faculty member is granted the right to hold their original post while working elsewhere on a contractual basis.

article-image

Sukhu also directed the relaxation of the existing service conditions for appointment of principals in these CBSE schools, reducing the requirement of three years of remaining service to two years.

He further said that the CBSE-affiliated schools will have a distinct logo and a uniform colour scheme.

Emphasising the state government's commitment to quality education, the chief minister said he would personally monitor the progress of academic standards in these institutions.

He also reviewed implementation of the "No Mobile Phone Policy" in schools, which will come into effect from March 1 this year. He directed the department to complete all necessary formalities within the stipulated time frame.

