 Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility, Fees & Steps to Apply Here
The Central Bank of India 2026 is set to close its registration window tomorrow, i.e., 15th February 2026, on the official website of the CBI Portal, centralbank.bank.in. The registration can be done by adding your personal details and educational qualifications and uploading the documents required.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Registration Closes: 15th February 2026

Closure of Editing Application Cells : 15th February 2026

Last Date of Application Printing: 2nd March 2026

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check out the eligibility criteria below:

Candidates must have an MBA or a postgraduate diploma in marketing from a recognised institution.

Candidates can have a degree in any discipline, but should have prior expertise in Foreign Exchange or Trade Finance.

Age limits and category-specific relaxations apply as per the government guidelines.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the following steps to apply for the recruitment.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Bank of India

Step 2:  After this, enter the basic details such as name, number and email ID to register or to log in.

Step 3: Next, fill out the application form by adding the educational qualification details, personal details and documents required as per the specifications mentioned.

Step 4: Now make the payment, and click on submit.

Click here to apply for the recruitment

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

General,OBC, EWS - Rs 850

SC, ST, PwBD - Rs 175

