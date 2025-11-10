 Viral Video: 'I Gave My 20s To It, Locked Myself Away'; UPSC Aspirant Talks About Exam Stress; Netizens Agree With Her
UPSC Aspirant Manvi Srivastava recently opened about how stressful and lonely it is to study for India's hardest exam, the UPSC Exam. The video has gained approx. seven thousand likes and 600 comments. In the video, she talks about how years of dedicated preparation made her feel detached and confused of who she was.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video | Instagram

Viral Video: A young girl named Manvi Srivastava recently opened about how stressful and lonely it is to study for India's hardest exam, the UPSC Exam. People on social media have really felt her pain. In an Instagram video, she talks about how years of dedicated preparation made her feel detached and confused of who she was.

"Everyone told me that if I want to prepare for UPSC, I have to isolate myself from the world. I have to leave my friends, I have to stop going out, I have to stop roaming. And I did it, I did it for a long time until it actually got to me, Srivastava said. She further added, "I had to put a lot of effort into therapy to make myself normal. And now, after 5 years of preparation, I have to enter the corporate world. I have no skill set, I have no contacts, I have nothing."

She pointed the camera at the laptop screen in her video and said, "I have been sitting here for half an hour. I am trying to make my resume the first resume of my life. And I look at myself so negatively that I don't know what to write in it. What can I add to it? Because I have excellent communication skills, I have done a lot of personal projects. I have some achievements from school and college. And I have some achievements in qualifying for some exams as well. I know I am proficient in a lot of languages. I am really proficient in English."

In the end, while giving the advice, she said, "I have a lot of different interests. If I sit to write, my hands will hurt. And my education has been decent. I do not even see myself as capable of building a resume. I am capable of presenting myself in a positive light. This is what isolation does to you."

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens started dropping their opinion in the comment section. One user said, "This is so personal. I can relate to every single word. Every single thing you wanted to say and lived is a story of every upsc aspirant. Wish you luck, and keep showing up for yourself. Bs itta hi kro. Jab yaha jujhe h to har jagah hi accha kar lenge." Another user commented, "I agree with what you say." A third user said, "Same here....still a hope within, a day will come and everything will change.....somewhere i feel your situation."

