SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025 Issued | ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025: The hall ticket for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Aspirants can access the admit card by using their login credentials.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CHSL admit card link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration number and password, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SSC CHSL hall ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link for the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The details mentioned on the admit card are the candidate's name, roll number/registration number, date of birth, category (SC/ST/OBC/General), gender, photograph, signature, exam date, exam time/shift, exam centre address & centre code, reporting time at exam centre, and instructions/rules for the exam day.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: Documents required

The documents required on the exam day are an admit card (original and printed copy), photo ID proof (Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, driving license or school/college ID), a photograph, a PwD certificate (if applicable), and other documents mentioned in the hall ticket instructions (like stationery if permitted, or undertaking forms).

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: Shift timings

After a lengthy delay, SSC CHSL 2025 is set to take place in four shifts on November 12, 2025. The shift-wise exam timings are: in shift 1, the reporting time will be 7:45 am, and the exam time is 9 am-10 am; shift 2 will begin from 11:45 am-12:45 pm with a reporting time of 10:30 am. Whereas, the reporting time of shift 3 is 1:15 pm and the exam starts from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm; shift 4 starts from 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm, with a reporting time of 4 pm.