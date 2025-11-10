UCEED, CEED 2026 Late Fee Registration Ends Today At 5PM; Last Chance To Apply At uceed.iitb.ac.in

CEED and UCEED registration 2026 |

UCEED, CEED 2026 Late Fee Registration: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) registration period will end today, November 10, 2025, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. At 5:00 PM, the registration portal will close. The B.Des., M.Des., and PhD programs began accepting applications on October 1, 2025.

UCEED, CEED 2026 Late Fee Registration: Application fee

Late Fee:

A late fee of INR 500 will be charged in addition to the regular registration fee if payment is made after the deadline.

For Indian Nationals:

Female Candidates (all categories): INR 2,000

SC, ST, PwD Candidates: INR 2,000

All Other Candidates: INR 4,000

For Foreign Nationals (including PIO/OCI):

Candidates from SAARC Countries: USD 200

Candidates from Non-SAARC Countries: USD 250

Note:

The fee must be paid online through the official portal using credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI.

The registration fee is non-refundable and non-transferable under any circumstances.

UCEED, CEED 2026 Late Fee Registration: Steps to register

To apply for the 2026 CEED and UCEED tests, candidates can follow the steps outlined here:

Step 1: Access the official UCEED website at uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026.

Step 2: From the homepage, choose the "Registration Portal" option.

Step 3: Next, create a new account using a functional password and email address.

Step 4: Candidates must then verify their email address using the supplied confirmation link.

Step 5: Enter your login information to start the application process.

Step 6: Choose your top three exam cities, upload the required files, and provide your contact, academic, and personal information.

Step 7: Verify all the information before submitting it, then pay according on the category.

Step 8: After completing the form, download the confirmation page.

Step 9: Print the file so you may use it later.

Direct link to apply

UCEED, CEED 2026 Late Fee Registration:

For admission to Master of Design (MDes) programs at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, and PhD programs at several IITs, IT Bombay administers the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED).



For additional information, interested and qualified individuals are encouraged to visit the official website.