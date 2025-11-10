 GATE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Edit Form
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGATE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Edit Form

GATE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Edit Form

The GATE 2026 correction window will close today, November 10, 2025. Candidates who wish to edit their application details can do so on the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in. No further corrections will be allowed after the deadline.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
GATE 2026 Correction Window |

GATE 2026 Correction Window: The extended GATE 2026 correction window will be closed by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati. November 10, 2025 was added to the window for corrections. On the official IIT GATE website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, candidates can review and edit their application forms.

GATE 2026 Correction Window: Exam dates

The GATE 2026 examination will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025.

The test will be held in multiple sessions across different centres in India.

FPJ Shorts
HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key Loan Tenures
HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key Loan Tenures
MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced
MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced
Aerospace & Defence Engineering Solutions Provider Rossell Techsys Approves Proposal To Raise ₹300 Crore
Aerospace & Defence Engineering Solutions Provider Rossell Techsys Approves Proposal To Raise ₹300 Crore
'Collab Ho Jaye...': Arshdeep Singh Teases Rinku Singh For Singing Drake's 'God's Plan' Song; Video
'Collab Ho Jaye...': Arshdeep Singh Teases Rinku Singh For Singing Drake's 'God's Plan' Song; Video

GATE 2026 Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

The procedures outlined below can be used by any candidate who wishes to modify their application forms:

Step 1: Go to gate2026.iitg.ac.in, the official IIT GATE website.

Step 2: The application form will then show up on the screen after candidates log in to their accounts.

Step 3: After that, review the application and make any required adjustments.

Step 4: Submit the form after making the necessary modifications.

Step 5: Download the confirmation document and print it off for your records.

GATE 2026 Correction Window: Admit card

January 2026 will see the release of the admission card. As stated in the online application form, candidates must bring a valid original photo ID and a printed copy of their admit card on A4 paper to the exam for verification. The candidate's picture and signature must be clear for the hall pass to be valid.

GATE 2026 Correction Window: Exam pattern

Duration: 3 hours (4 hours for candidates eligible for compensatory time).

Total Questions: 65 questions.

Total Marks: 100 marks.

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Question Types:

- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

- Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

- Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions

Automatic Submission:
The system will automatically end the test once the time limit is reached.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced

MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced

Kerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in

NEP 2020 @ Five: Preparing Students For Global Opportunities Through Holistic Learning

NEP 2020 @ Five: Preparing Students For Global Opportunities Through Holistic Learning

Panjab University Students Protest In Chandigarh, Demand Immediate Announcement Of Senate Elections;...

Panjab University Students Protest In Chandigarh, Demand Immediate Announcement Of Senate Elections;...

GATE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Edit Form

GATE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Edit Form