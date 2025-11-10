GATE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Edit Form

GATE 2026 Correction Window |

GATE 2026 Correction Window: The extended GATE 2026 correction window will be closed by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati. November 10, 2025 was added to the window for corrections. On the official IIT GATE website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, candidates can review and edit their application forms.

GATE 2026 Correction Window: Exam dates

The GATE 2026 examination will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025.

The test will be held in multiple sessions across different centres in India.

GATE 2026 Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

The procedures outlined below can be used by any candidate who wishes to modify their application forms:

Step 1: Go to gate2026.iitg.ac.in, the official IIT GATE website.

Step 2: The application form will then show up on the screen after candidates log in to their accounts.

Step 3: After that, review the application and make any required adjustments.

Step 4: Submit the form after making the necessary modifications.

Step 5: Download the confirmation document and print it off for your records.

GATE 2026 Correction Window: Admit card

January 2026 will see the release of the admission card. As stated in the online application form, candidates must bring a valid original photo ID and a printed copy of their admit card on A4 paper to the exam for verification. The candidate's picture and signature must be clear for the hall pass to be valid.

GATE 2026 Correction Window: Exam pattern

Duration: 3 hours (4 hours for candidates eligible for compensatory time).

Total Questions: 65 questions.

Total Marks: 100 marks.

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Question Types:

- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

- Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

- Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions

Automatic Submission:

The system will automatically end the test once the time limit is reached.

