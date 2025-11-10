SSC Opens Self-Slot Selection Facility For JE And SI Exams 2025 Today; Here's How To Choose A Slot

SSC Opens Self-Slot Selection Facility For JE And SI Exams 2025 Today | Official Website

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced the self-slot selection facility for applicants who are supposed to appear in the Junior Engineer and Sub-Inspector Examinations 2025. It would enable aspirants to choose their preferred exam city and date through its official portal at ssc.gov.in.

Slot Selection Window for JE and SI Exams

According to the official notification, the slot selection facility for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2025 (Paper-I) will be available from November 10 to November 13, 2025 (11 PM). Candidates who are going to appear for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination 2025 (Paper-I) can opt for their slots between November 17 and November 21, 2025 (11 PM).

How to Choose an Exam Slot

Candidates will be able to avail the facility at the SSC candidate dashboard after logging in using their registration credentials. Candidates can select their choice of date and city of the examination within the specified window. The SSC made it clear that once submitted, the choice of slot will be final, and any request for modification will not be entertained.

Automatic Allocation for Non-Responding Candidates

The Commission said that in case a candidate fails to choose a slot within the stipulated time, the system will automatically assign a slot based on the cities chosen during submission of the application or on a first available basis. SSC clarified that its decision in this regard would be final and binding.

Exam Schedule and Vacancies

The SSC JE and SI (Delhi Police and CAPFs) Paper-I exams are expected to take place in December 2025. A total of 5,308 vacancies are intended to be fulfilled for the two categories, that is Junior Engineer and Sub-Inspector posts.