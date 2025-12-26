AIMA MAT 2026 Exam Dates OUT At mat.aima.in; Check CBT And PBT Dates Here

AIMA MAT 2026 Exam Dates: The Managament Aptitude Test (MAT) schedule for 2026 exams has been released by the All India Management Association (AIMA). Both the Computer Based Test (CBT) and Paper-Based Test (PBT) modes are available for candidates to apply for. On the official website, mat.aima.in, the registration procedure has begun.

Applications must be submitted online by candidates. Both academic and personal information must be included. They must select their chosen test city and exam mode when completing the form.

AIMA MAT 2026 Exam Dates: Important dates

MAT 2026 – Paper Based Test (PBT):

Registration closes: February 23, 2026

Admit card release: February 26, 2026

Exam date: March 1, 2026

MAT 2026 – Computer Based Test (CBT):

Registration closes: March 2, 2026

Admit card release: March 5, 2026

Exam date: March 8, 2026

AIMA MAT 2026 Exam Dates: Application fees

For PBT or CBT (single exam): ₹2,200

For both PBT and CBT: ₹3,800

Mode of payment: Online

Refund policy: Application fee is non-refundable

AIMA MAT 2026 Exam: Steps to apply

To apply for the AIMA MAT PBT, CBT application form 2025, candidates can follow the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to mat.aima.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the registration link for MAT 2026.

Step 3: Carefully complete all academic and personal information.

Step 4: Choose PBT as the mode of examination.

Step 5: Select the test city of your choice.

Step 6: Upload the necessary photos and documents.

Step 7: Make the online application fee payment.

Step 8: Fill out the form and mark the date of your exam.

Step 9: For future reference, save or save the confirmation page.

AIMA MAT 2026 Exam: Option to appear for both CBT and PBT Exams

The dual mode allows candidates to take both the Computer Based Test (CBT) and the Paper Based Test (PBT). If a candidate takes both tests, their best result will be taken into account for admission to the PGDM or MBA programs.

AIMA MAT 2026 Exam: Exam pattern

Total sections: 5

Total questions: 150

Questions per section: 30

Exam duration: 120 minutes

Section-wise distribution:

Language Comprehension: 30 questions

Intelligence & Critical Reasoning: 30 questions

Mathematical Skills: 30 questions

Data Analysis & Sufficiency: 30 questions

Economic & Business Environment: 30 questions