Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Announces 100% IIT Scholarships For Tribal Youth, 75% Aid For Aspiring Pilots | Image: Canva (Representative Image)

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Sunday that the state government will provide 100 per cent scholarship for Scheduled Tribes youths gaining admission into all undergraduate courses in IITs and 75 per cent scholarship for obtaining commercial pilot licenses for up to 10 aspiring youths every year.

The Chief Minister while opening the annual college week celebration of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) in Itanagar, said that 10 youths will be supported in obtaining training and certification for merchant navy courses every year.

He also told that 100 per cent scholarships will be provided to Arunachal Pradesh tribal youths securing admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the top 150 global universities of QS ranking.

Chief Minister Khandu also cited various flagship initiatives such as the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme (APEDP), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, Atmanirbhar Arunachal, Chief Minister's Paryatan Vikas Yojana, Chief Minister's Vidya Scheme, and the Chief Minister's Talent Hunt and Youth Engagement Programmes.

He said that these programmes are designed to equip youth with skills, confidence, and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

"We have adopted the State Youth Policy 2025 this August, which is a comprehensive policy setting out nine youth-development goals, including quality education, employment, entrepreneurship, skills, sports, culture and civic engagement," he added.

Calling upon the students to be the torchbearers of a new Arunachal Pradesh, CM Khandu urged them to take pride in the state's rich tribal heritage, uphold values of unity and respect, and stand firm against drug abuse, corruption, and gender discrimination.

Encouraging students to actively participate in all activities of the DNGC College Week, he said that such events help nurture leadership, creativity, teamwork, and cultural understanding among youth.

The Chief Minister lauded the DNGC for its remarkable contribution to higher education over the last 46 years and for shaping the lives and careers of countless people of the state who today serve the state and the nation with distinction.

Established in 1979 and renamed in 2001 in memory of late Dera Natung, one of Arunachal Pradesh's most visionary Education Ministers, the college continues to carry forward his legacy of 'learning, enlightenment, and empowerment'.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the college's inclusive approach, noting that girls' enrollment stands at 51.33 per cent, slightly higher than that of boys, and that 91 per cent of enrolled students are tribals, a clear indication of the institution's role in empowering indigenous youth.

Chief Minister Khandu also congratulated the principal, faculty, and organising committee of DNGC for their continued dedication in nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.

Present on the occasion were local legislator Techi Kaso and Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, besides others.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)