'Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Mandatory In All Schools And Educational Institutions Across Uttar Pradesh,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Singing "Vande Mataram" will be made compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Addressing an 'Ekta Yatra' (Unity March) event in Gorakhpur, he said this step would inspire feelings of reverence and pride among citizens towards Bharat Mata and the motherland.

VIDEO | Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flags off 'Ekta Yatra' as part of the nationwide celebrations marking 150 years of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.



"There should be a sense of respect for the national song Vande Mataram. We will make its singing compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

