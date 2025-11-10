Gorakhpur: Singing "Vande Mataram" will be made compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.
Addressing an 'Ekta Yatra' (Unity March) event in Gorakhpur, he said this step would inspire feelings of reverence and pride among citizens towards Bharat Mata and the motherland.
"There should be a sense of respect for the national song Vande Mataram. We will make its singing compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh," he said.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)
FPJ Shorts
'Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Mandatory In All Schools And Educational Institutions Across Uttar Pradesh,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath
'No Confusion Over Nitish Kumar As NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face In Bihar,' Says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Weather Update For November 10: Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail In These Parts Of India; Check More Details
India’s Journey From 10th To The 4th Largest Economy In Just A Decade, Reflects Resilient Growth Engine