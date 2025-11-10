 Kerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the Plus One and Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025, along with revaluation and scrutiny outcomes, ensuring transparency and finality in the evaluation process.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Canva

Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Improvement Equivalency Result 2025: The Kerala Plus One and Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 have been formally announced by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. In addition, the outcomes of inspection and revaluation for first-year, second-year, and first-year improvement equivalency tests have been made public, giving the evaluation process openness and finality.

Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Improvement Equivalency Result 2025: Steps to check the result

The Kerala DHSE plus one and two equivalency improvement result 2025 can be downloaded by candidates using the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to the official DHSE Kerala website.

FPJ Shorts
Federation of Indian Export Organisation Gears Up To Participate In The 'MITEX International Tools Expo 2025', To Be Held In Moscow From November 11
Federation of Indian Export Organisation Gears Up To Participate In The 'MITEX International Tools Expo 2025', To Be Held In Moscow From November 11
Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 10, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-28 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 10, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-28 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key Loan Tenures
HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key Loan Tenures
MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced
MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced

Step 2: Select the "Equivalency Exam Revaluation Result 2025" link.

Step 3: The results of the Plus One and Plus Two equivalency improvement tests will appear in a PDF document.

Step 4: Save the PDF after downloading it for documentation and confirmation.

For students who took improvement tests to increase their scores for opportunities to pursue further education, the Kerala Plus One and Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 are essential. In order to reduce disagreements and preserve confidence in the higher secondary education system, the simultaneous release of revaluation and scrutiny findings guarantees that students have clarity on all of their evaluation-related concerns.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced

MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced

Kerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Declares Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Improvement Results 2025 At dhsekerala.gov.in

NEP 2020 @ Five: Preparing Students For Global Opportunities Through Holistic Learning

NEP 2020 @ Five: Preparing Students For Global Opportunities Through Holistic Learning

Panjab University Students Protest In Chandigarh, Demand Immediate Announcement Of Senate Elections;...

Panjab University Students Protest In Chandigarh, Demand Immediate Announcement Of Senate Elections;...

GATE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Edit Form

GATE 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Here’s How To Edit Form