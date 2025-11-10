TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Process Closes Today; Details Here

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 |

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board will end the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 Correction Window process today, November 10, 2025, till 5 pm. Candidates who want to modify their information can do so through the TNUSRB's official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, candidates who have paid and successfully submitted their online applications can make adjustments to the application form. Candidates can alter all fields except their name, father's name, date of birth, email address, and mobile number.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: How to make corrections?

Candidates can make modifications using the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 correction window link.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to enter the login details such as User ID and password.

Step 4: Once the application form is submitted, the form will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, make the changes and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to make the correction in the TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 form

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process includes a 100-mark Tamil Language Eligibility Test, followed by the main written exam, physical efficiency test, and viva-voce.

About TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025

This recruitment campaign will fill 1299 SI of Police positions. Out of this, 933 is for Sub Inspector of Police (Taluk) and 366 is for Sub Inspector of Police (Armed Reserve). The registration process began on April 7 and ended on May 3, 2025. The salary structure for this recruitment is Rs. 36,900/- to Rs. 1,16,600/- per month, the grade pay will be Rs. 2,400/-, and the pay level is Level - 04.