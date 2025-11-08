Bullying Allegations Surface After 9-Year-Old Girl’s Death At Jaipur School | X

Jaipur Suicide News: On November 1, a nine-year-old girl in Class 4 at a private school in Mansarovar, Jaipur, died after falling from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi School. According to the media reports, her parents allege this was the result of ongoing abuse and neglect by school officials. According to several family members, the child had constantly told them that classmates were bothering her, making fun of her with "sexual connotations" and verbally abusing.

The child's mother had recorded a disturbing WhatsApp voice note in which the girl says, "I don't want to go to school... don't send me." Over the past year, she gave the recording to the class teacher, but she says nothing important happened. On the day of the incident, CCTV evidence shows the girl walking up to her teacher twice just before she fell, which raises more issues about how well the teacher was watching her and how quickly they responded to her complaints.

Her parents have filed an FIR against the school administration for being careless, not responding to frequent concerns, and having unsafe infrastructure. This is especially true since the school reportedly didn't have enough safety nets or acoustic CCTV surveillance. As per the media reports, the state education administration has set up a five-member inquiry committee, and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sent a team to look into the situation. The CBSE team just sent in their report.

There hasn't been an official statement from the school yet. The case has brought back important discussions about children's safety, bullying, and school administration accountability in schools all over India.