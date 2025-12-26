Bihar DElEd 2026 Application Deadline Extended Till January 9; Apply Online At bsebdeled.com

Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: The online application period for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) admission 2026 has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on their official website. By visiting the website and fulfilling the registration requirements, interested and qualified individuals can apply for the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination. It is recommended that candidates use the official site, bsebdeled.com, to finish the online registration process prior to the deadline.
Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: Important dates
Initial notification released: December 11, 2025
Earlier application deadline: December 24, 2025
Application deadline extended till: January 9, 2026
Online registration and fee submission window: December 26, 2025 to January 9, 2026
Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: Educational qualification
Candidates must have passed Intermediate / Class 12 from a recognised board
General and OBC candidates: Minimum 50% marks
SC and ST candidates: Minimum 45% marks
Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: Age limit (as on January 1, 2026)
Minimum age: 17 years
Upper age limit: No upper age limit
Age relaxation: Applicable as per BSEB norms
Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: Appliction fees
General / EBC / EWS / BC categories: ₹960
SC / ST / Divyang categories: ₹760
Mode of payment: Online
Debit card
Credit card
Internet banking
IMPS
Mobile wallets
Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: Steps to apply
Students can apply for Bihar DElEd 2026 by following the instructions below:
Step 1: To apply for the test, students must go to the official website, bsebdeled.com.
Step 2: The homepage will provide a link to the Bihar DElEd admission 2026 application.
Step 3: Fill out the application form with the necessary academic and personal information.
Step 4: After logging in, thoroughly complete the application form with all the necessary information.
Step 5: Pay the application cost online and upload all necessary documents.
Step 6: Complete the form and save the confirmation page for your records.
Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: Exam pattern
Total questions: 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
Total marks: 120 marks
Subject-wise breakup:
General Hindi or Urdu: 25 questions
Mathematics: 25 questions
Science: 20 questions
Social Studies: 20 questions
General English: 20 questions
Logical and Analytical Ability: 10 questions