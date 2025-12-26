Bihar DElEd 2026 Application Deadline Extended Till January 9; Apply Online At bsebdeled.com

Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: The online application period for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) admission 2026 has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on their official website. By visiting the website and fulfilling the registration requirements, interested and qualified individuals can apply for the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination. It is recommended that candidates use the official site, bsebdeled.com, to finish the online registration process prior to the deadline.

Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: Important dates

Initial notification released: December 11, 2025

Earlier application deadline: December 24, 2025

Application deadline extended till: January 9, 2026

Online registration and fee submission window: December 26, 2025 to January 9, 2026

Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed Intermediate / Class 12 from a recognised board

General and OBC candidates: Minimum 50% marks

SC and ST candidates: Minimum 45% marks

Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: Age limit (as on January 1, 2026)

Minimum age: 17 years

Upper age limit: No upper age limit

Age relaxation: Applicable as per BSEB norms

Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: Appliction fees

General / EBC / EWS / BC categories: ₹960

SC / ST / Divyang categories: ₹760

Mode of payment: Online

Debit card

Credit card

Internet banking

IMPS

Mobile wallets

Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: Steps to apply

Students can apply for Bihar DElEd 2026 by following the instructions below:

Step 1: To apply for the test, students must go to the official website, bsebdeled.com.

Step 2: The homepage will provide a link to the Bihar DElEd admission 2026 application.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with the necessary academic and personal information.

Step 4: After logging in, thoroughly complete the application form with all the necessary information.

Step 5: Pay the application cost online and upload all necessary documents.

Step 6: Complete the form and save the confirmation page for your records.

Direct link to apply

Bihar DElEd 2026 Application: Exam pattern

Total questions: 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Total marks: 120 marks

Subject-wise breakup:

General Hindi or Urdu: 25 questions

Mathematics: 25 questions

Science: 20 questions

Social Studies: 20 questions

General English: 20 questions

Logical and Analytical Ability: 10 questions