Mumbai News: K J Somaiya Institute Launches ₹1 Crore Venture Investment Project To Train MBA Students In Startup Funding

Mumbai News: K J Somaiya Institute Launches ₹Crore Venture Investment Project To Train MBA Students In Startup Funding

In a pioneering move to merge management education with real-world entrepreneurship, K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM) has launched the New Venture Investment Project (NVIP) with a fund of Rs1 crore. The initiative aims to equip MBA students with hands-on exposure to the startup investment process and the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Experiential Learning Through Real Startup Evaluations

Developed in collaboration with Somaiya Vidyavihar University’s incubator, RiiDL, the programme bridges the gap between academia and the startup world. It enables students to assess, value, and recommend real startups for potential investment consideration offering them an immersive experience that goes beyond traditional classroom learning.

Mentorship And Real-Time Investment Simulations

As part of NVIP, students will step into the role of startup investors, applying their classroom concepts to live business scenarios. Under the guidance of faculty and alumni mentors, participants will analyse early-stage ventures, perform valuation exercises, and present evidence-based investment recommendations to experienced investors.

Complete Learning Cycle: From Research To Pitch Simulation

The programme is designed to take students through a complete investment lifecycle, including research, evaluation, mentorship, and reflection. It culminates in an investment pitch simulation, where each student team collaborates with startups incubated at RiiDL. Through this process, students gain critical insights into startup finance, business modelling, and valuation techniques.

‘Learning By Doing’: A New Model For Management Education

Dean and Director Raman Ramachandran said, “We believe that management education must translate into action. NVIP gives our students the opportunity to learn by doing—to engage directly with the startup ecosystem, make tangible decisions, and experience the real-world dynamics of investment. This is experiential learning at its finest.”

Fostering Innovation Through Collaboration

Gaurang Shetty, CEO of RiiDL, added, “This collaboration reflects RiiDL’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. By connecting management students with live startups, we’re preparing future leaders who understand both the business of ideas and the discipline of investment.”