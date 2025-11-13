 Turkey's Principal Arrested After Shocking Viral Video Shows Him Pushing Autistic Student Down Stairs
A school principal in Manisa, Turkey, has been fired and arrested after CCTV footage showed him pushing a 13-year-old autistic student down a staircase. The video, which gained over 2.1 million views, has caused public outrage. The Turkish justice minister condemned the act, saying any offense against society’s most vulnerable “cannot go unpunished.”

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
CCTV footage showing the shocking moment a school principal in Manisa, Turkiye, pushes a 13-year-old autistic student down the stairs. The disturbing video has gone viral, sparking outrage and leading to the principal’s arrest. | Image: Insta/aljazeeraenglish

A disturbing incident in Manisa, Turkey, has drawn nationwide outrage after CCTV footage captured a school principal pushing a 13-year-old student with autism down a staircase. The shocking video quickly went viral, amassing over 2.1 million views and sparking widespread anger online.

Principal Fired and Arrested After Viral CCTV Footage

According to media reports, authorities confirmed that the school principal has been dismissed from his position and taken into custody. The accused, whose identity has not been publicly revealed, appeared in court and reportedly told the judge he “did not mean for that to happen.”

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc condemned the act, stating that “any offence against society’s most vulnerable will not go unpunished,” as reported by Al Jazeera.

article-image

Public Outrage as Video Sparks Debate on School Safety

The viral video has provoked a wave of emotional reactions online, with thousands of users expressing anger and disbelief over the incident.

Many questioned how such a person could hold a position of authority within a school. One user wrote, “How did a man like this get to be the principal, not just a teacher?”

Another commented, “He threw him down the stairs. That’s crazy.”

A third user said, “This was caught on CCTV — imagine what’s done behind the scenes.”

Others reflected on the loss of humanity, writing, “Humans have lost tolerance and basic empathy. That’s really sad.”

Several users demanded strong action, insisting, “He must be held accountable and severely punished.”

The Ministry of Justice and local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Public pressure continues to mount as citizens call for stronger safeguards for children with special needs in Turkey's schools.

