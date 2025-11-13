Uttar Pradesh: Assistant Teacher In Aligarh Suspended For Opposing National Anthem, Vande Mataram During Assembly

An assistant teacher in Aligarh district has been suspended for allegedly opposing the singing of the National Anthem and Vande Mataram during the morning assembly at a government school. | Representational Image

Aligarh: An assistant teacher in Aligarh district has been suspended for allegedly opposing the singing of the National Anthem and Vande Mataram during the morning assembly at a government school.

The incident took place at the Shahpur Qutub Upper Primary School, creating a stir among staff and students.

According to reports, during the school's morning prayer session, assistant teacher Samshul Hasan reportedly refused to participate in the recitation of the National Anthem and Vande Mataram and objected to its recitation. His conduct was deemed as indisciplined and disrespectful toward national symbols.

Taking the incident seriously, the Basic Education Officer (BSA) of Aligarh, Rakesh Kumar Singh, ordered the immediate suspension of the officer. The BSA stated that the teacher's behaviour was unbecoming of a government servant and violated the code of conduct expected from educators.

"Such acts not only breach professional ethics but also send a wrong message to students," Singh said, adding that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter. The Block Education Officer has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation, and further disciplinary action will be taken based on the report.

Meanwhile, the education department has advised all teachers across the district to ensure their active participation in the singing of the National Anthem and Vande Mataram during school assemblies. The department emphasised that these practices instil a sense of respect, unity, and patriotism among students.

Local authorities have also been alerted, and the incident has prompted discussions on maintaining decorum and national pride in educational institutions.

