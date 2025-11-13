Al Falah University Under Fire: NAAC Clarifies It Has No Accreditation; Show-Cause Notice Issued Amid Ongoing Investigation

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has stated that Al Falah University in Faridabad is neither accredited nor has it applied for accreditation, addressing growing questions about the institution’s academic credibility amid an ongoing terror-linked investigation.

The clarification from NAAC comes as authorities intensify their probe into the Delhi blast case, which has led to the arrest of several individuals, including doctors allegedly associated with the university.

Officials have reportedly issued a show-cause notice to the university, seeking an explanation regarding its operations and affiliations. The development has brought the private institution under increased administrative and security scrutiny, raising serious concerns over regulatory compliance in higher education institutions.

According to NAAC, the university is “neither accredited nor has volunteered for Cycle-1 for Assessment and Accreditation (A&A).” However, Al-Falah University’s website reportedly mentions that its associated institutions — Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology, Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology, and Al-Falah School of Education and Training — are “Graded A by NAAC,” a statement NAAC termed “absolutely wrong and misleading.” The council stated that such false claims deceive students, parents, and other stakeholders.

NAAC Warns Al-Falah University of Possible Derecognition, Seeks Explanation Within 7 Days

In a show-cause notice, NAAC asked the university to explain within seven days why strict measures should not be initiated against it.

The notice seeks clarification on why the institution should not be barred from future consideration for Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) and why NAAC should not recommend to the University Grants Commission (UGC) the withdrawal of Al-Falah University’s recognition under Sections 2(f) and 12B of the UGC Act.

NAAC has also questioned why it should not advise the National Medical Commission (NMC), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to revoke approvals granted to the university’s programmes.

Furthermore, NAAC has indicated that it may recommend the Haryana government to initiate appropriate action against the institution for misleading claims and violations of regulatory norms.