NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Stray Round Choice Filling Till Today; Check Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice-filling deadline for the NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round. Choices can be filled and locked now through the official website at mcc.nic.in till 11:55 PM today, November 13, 2025.

According to the latest update, the choice-locking facility will open today at 5 PM and remain open till 11:55 PM. The MCC has advised candidates to go through and lock their final preferences cautiously before the deadline, as no editing will be allowed once the portal closes.

The PwD portal for certificate generation of eligible candidates was open till 5 PM on November 12. The students can, therefore, acquire the certificate from the disability centres allocated per the guidelines of NMC.

Meanwhile, the seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round, which was initially scheduled for November 12, is expected to be delayed slightly due to the extension. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for the latest updates regarding the result announcement and reporting schedule.

FMGE December 2025 Exam on January 17; NBEMS Opens Registration from November 14

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the complete schedule for the FMGE December 2025 session. The exam will be conducted on January 17, 2026, in computer-based mode at various test centres across India.

Online registration for the exam will start from November 14, 2025, at 3 PM onwards; candidates can apply till December 4, 2025, up to 11:55 PM. The detailed notification and application link are available on the official website at natboard.edu.in. The results are expected by February 17, 2026.

FMGE is an essential licensing examination for the citizens of India and also for the citizens of Overseas Citizens of India who have pursued their MBBS or its equivalent degrees from foreign medical institutions.