Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty Members? Here's What We Know

Al-Falah University | Image: X

Al Falah University controversy: The investigation into the deadly Delhi car blast near Red Fort has turned the spotlight on Al-Falah University, a private educational institution in Faridabad, after multiple doctors and faculty members linked to the university were detained for alleged terror connections. Authorities are now examining whether the university could face suspension or derecognition amid the ongoing probe and regulatory action.

VIDEO | Faridabad terror module case: Visuals from outside Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where the arrested doctor Muzammil used to teach.



During the investigation, 360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle, and other ammunition were recovered. Doctor Muzammil… pic.twitter.com/Jze4wnjtZq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025

University Under Scanner After Blast Near Red Fort

Following the November 10 blast that killed 13 people and injured several others, investigators discovered potential links between the accused and Al-Falah University. Among those detained are Dr Umar Mohammad, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, all reportedly associated with the university’s medical college, as per the reports.

According to an NDTV report, Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil used their university premises for meetings and planning. Investigators seized coded diaries, notebooks, and documents from Building 17, Room 13, deepening suspicion that parts of the campus may have been misused for terror-related activity.

#WATCH | Faridabad | A Haryana Police vehicle labelled 'Bomb Disposal Squad' carrying a few personnel enters the premises of Al Falah University in Faridabad pic.twitter.com/BqTiNVT8Cr — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025

NAAC Flags False Accreditation, Issues Show-Cause Notice

Amid the controversy, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University for misleading claims on its website. NAAC clarified that the university has never been accredited nor applied for its first accreditation cycle, contradicting the “A Grade” claims made on its site.

The council has asked the university to respond within seven days, warning that it could recommend the withdrawal of UGC recognition if found guilty of regulatory violations.

Delhi terror blast case | National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University in Faridabad for displaying false accreditation on its website.



The notice reads, "... It is brought to the notice of NAAC that the Al-Falah… pic.twitter.com/Wze75uqUmM — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025

What Is Al-Falah University?

Established in 2014 under the Haryana Private Universities Act, Al-Falah University is located in Dhauj village, about 30 km from Delhi. It was founded by the Al-Falah Charitable Trust and initially began as an engineering college in 1997 before expanding into a multidisciplinary university. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and doctoral programmes across various disciplines. The university also runs a medical college and a 700-bed hospital, which began operations in 2019.

University Denies Allegations

Amid the ongoing probe into the Delhi blast and the alleged Faridabad terror module, Al-Falah University has issued a clarification denying any connection with the detained individuals beyond their official roles at the institution. In an official statement, the university asserted that it had “no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities.”

Rejecting reports of suspicious activities or materials on campus, the university stated that “no such chemical or material was being used, stored, or handled within the university premises.”

The administration further clarified that all laboratory operations were conducted solely for academic and training purposes of MBBS students and authorised courses, adding that every activity was carried out in strict adherence to safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by regulatory authorities.

We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities with the University. Al Falah says “no such chemical” or material was being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. The… pic.twitter.com/ZuBv2tyq8K — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2025

"We have provided all the documents requested by the authorities, mainly related to the building. I have already clarified everything earlier. This unfortunate incident has deeply saddened us. Our university, including the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and staff, is fully cooperating with all investigating agencies...," Al Falah University legal advisor Mohammad Razi said, as reported by IANS.

Delhi: Al Falah University legal advisor Mohammad Razi says, "We have provided all the documents requested by the authorities, mainly related to the building. I have already clarified everything earlier. This unfortunate incident has deeply saddened us. Our university, including… pic.twitter.com/Q5ZEXeOmTA — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2025

What Lies Ahead For Al-Falah University?

With multiple detentions, a federal terror probe, and a NAAC show-cause notice in place, questions loom over whether Al-Falah University will face temporary suspension, derecognition, or regulatory takeover. Authorities have not yet ordered a shutdown, but reports suggest the UGC and Haryana government are monitoring the developments closely, leaving the future of the university and its students uncertain.