 IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test Link Activated Today At iimcat.ac.in; Check Key Details, Exam Pattern & Guidelines
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM CAT 2025 Mock Test Link Activated Today At iimcat.ac.in; Check Key Details, Exam Pattern & Guidelines

IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test Link Activated Today At iimcat.ac.in; Check Key Details, Exam Pattern & Guidelines

IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has activated the mock test link for CAT 2025 on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can practise the test to understand the exam interface, section timing, and navigation. The mock test covers three sections—VARC, DILR, and QA—and follows the 120-minute format ahead of the November 30 exam.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test | Official Website

IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, has activated the mock test link for Common Admission Test 2025 on its official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can now log in using their CAT User ID and password to try the practice test online.

This mock test series aims at helping aspirants get comfortable with the computer-based interface, navigating through questions, section toggling, and an on-screen timer. It includes questions from previous years' CAT papers and covers three core sections: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Duration and Structure

Total duration for non-PwD candidates is 120 minutes, with 40 minutes per section. For PwD candidates, there will be an additional 40 minutes. However, IIM Kozhikode has made it clear that the mock test is only indicative and not the final pattern of the examination to be ultimately set for CAT 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post
Mumbai Corporate Employee Falls For ₹15 Lakh Online Task Scam, Shares Heartbreaking Reddit Post
Would You Marry Me Finale, Episodes 11 & 12, Release Time: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India?
Would You Marry Me Finale, Episodes 11 & 12, Release Time: When & Where To Watch The K-Drama In India?
Samsung May Launch Its First Tri-Folding Smartphone On December 5: All You Need To Know
Samsung May Launch Its First Tri-Folding Smartphone On December 5: All You Need To Know
Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC
Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC

Important Note on Section Timing

Though the mock test allows candidates to click on the Submit button to move to the next section before completing the 40-minute duration, one may switch sections only after the completion of the given time for each section during the actual CAT 2025.

Exam Date and Admit Card Update

CAT 2025 will be held on November 30, 2025. The admit cards have been made available since November 12, 2025. Candidates are encouraged to take the mock test well in advance for better time management and confidence before the actual test.

Read Also
ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out: CISCE Class 10, 12 Time Table Released; Exams To Begin In...
article-image

IIM CAT Mock Test 2025: Here's How To Attempt

Step 1: Go to the official website-- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link CAT 2025 Mock Test

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login ID and password on the portal

Step 4: The IIM CAT Mock Test 2025 will appear on the screen, and you can apply for the practice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test Link Activated Today At iimcat.ac.in; Check Key Details, Exam Pattern &...

IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test Link Activated Today At iimcat.ac.in; Check Key Details, Exam Pattern &...

ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out: CISCE Class 10, 12 Time Table Released; Exams To Begin In...

ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out: CISCE Class 10, 12 Time Table Released; Exams To Begin In...

CBSE Releases Recruitment Notification For KVS, NVS 2025; Applications Open On November 14

CBSE Releases Recruitment Notification For KVS, NVS 2025; Applications Open On November 14

Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; Gets Show-Cause Notice Over False Accreditation Claim...

Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; Gets Show-Cause Notice Over False Accreditation Claim...

Al Falah University Under Fire: NAAC Clarifies It Has No Accreditation; Show-Cause Notice Issued...

Al Falah University Under Fire: NAAC Clarifies It Has No Accreditation; Show-Cause Notice Issued...