IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test Link Activated Today At iimcat.ac.in; Check Key Details, Exam Pattern & Guidelines

IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test | Official Website

IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, has activated the mock test link for Common Admission Test 2025 on its official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can now log in using their CAT User ID and password to try the practice test online.

This mock test series aims at helping aspirants get comfortable with the computer-based interface, navigating through questions, section toggling, and an on-screen timer. It includes questions from previous years' CAT papers and covers three core sections: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Duration and Structure

Total duration for non-PwD candidates is 120 minutes, with 40 minutes per section. For PwD candidates, there will be an additional 40 minutes. However, IIM Kozhikode has made it clear that the mock test is only indicative and not the final pattern of the examination to be ultimately set for CAT 2025.

Important Note on Section Timing

Though the mock test allows candidates to click on the Submit button to move to the next section before completing the 40-minute duration, one may switch sections only after the completion of the given time for each section during the actual CAT 2025.

Exam Date and Admit Card Update

CAT 2025 will be held on November 30, 2025. The admit cards have been made available since November 12, 2025. Candidates are encouraged to take the mock test well in advance for better time management and confidence before the actual test.

IIM CAT Mock Test 2025: Here's How To Attempt

Step 1: Go to the official website-- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link CAT 2025 Mock Test

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login ID and password on the portal

Step 4: The IIM CAT Mock Test 2025 will appear on the screen, and you can apply for the practice.