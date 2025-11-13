 ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out: CISCE Class 10, 12 Time Table Released; Exams To Begin In February
ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam timetables for 2026. As per the schedule, ISC exams will be held from February 12 to April 6, while ICSE exams will take place from February 17 to March 30. Students can download the date sheets from cisce.org.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 | Official Notification

ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday has released the timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2026. Students can download the detailed date sheets from the official website at cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC 2026 Exams to Start in February

According to the schedule, the ISC Class 12 exams will begin on February 12, 2026, and conclude on April 6, 2026, while the ICSE Class 10 exams are scheduled from February 17 to March 30, 2026.

In 2025, the ICSE examinations started on February 18th, while the ISC examinations started on February 13th, so this means the 2026 session will begin a few days in advance.

Date Sheets Cover Over 120 Subjects Across Streams

The CISCE has said the ICSE timetable contains 75 subjects, whereas the ISC schedule covers 50 subjects as it represents all the major academic streams — Science, Commerce, and Humanities.

CISCE Issues Exam Day Guidelines for ICSE, ISC 2026 Candidates

With the release of the ICSE and ISC 2026 schedules, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has also given elaborate instructions regarding reporting and reading time to be followed by students during the board examinations.

ISC (Class 12) Exam Instructions

-For Candidates of Class 12 (ISC), CISCE has provided an additional 15 minutes of reading time to be included with the actual time specified for writing the paper.

-Reading time for examinations commencing at 2 PM starts at 1:45 PM.

-For exams commencing at 9 AM, reading time will commence at 8:45 AM.

Students are required to be seated in the examination hall by 1:30 PM for afternoon sessions and by 8:30 AM for morning sessions.

ICSE (Class 10) Exam Guidelines

-Similarly, Class 10 (ICSE) students will get 15 minutes for reading the question paper before the commencement of exams.

-For examinations scheduled to start at 11 AM, reading time commences at 10:45 AM. For 9 AM exam start times, reading time commences at 8:45 AM. Candidates must be seated by 10:30 AM for 11 AM papers and by 8:30 AM for 9 AM papers.

ISC Class 12 Exam Timetable 2026

ISC Class 12 Exam Timetable 2026 |

ICSE Class 10 Exam Timetable 2026

ICSE Class 10 Exam Timetable 2026 |

