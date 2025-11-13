 CBSE Releases Recruitment Notification For KVS, NVS 2025; Applications Open On November 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Releases Recruitment Notification For KVS, NVS 2025; Applications Open On November 14

CBSE Releases Recruitment Notification For KVS, NVS 2025; Applications Open On November 14

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025 for teaching and non-teaching posts. Online applications will open on November 14 and close on December 4, 2025. The selection process includes a written exam, skill test, document verification, and medical examination. Candidates can apply through cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, or navodaya.gov.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
KVS Recruitment 2025 | Image: Canva

KVS Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a short notice on the recruitment drive to be conducted by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in 2025 for various teaching and non-teaching posts.

Recruitment Drive for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts

The recruitment process will fill vacancies for TGT, PGT, and PRT posts in the teaching category and several administrative and support staff positions in the non-teaching category. Eligible Indian citizens can apply online through the official portals of CBSE, KVS, and NVS.

The registration process would commence on November 14, 2025, and the forms would be accepted till December 4, 2025. Candidates should make sure to access information on eligibility, vacancies, and instructions from the official websites only at cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, and navodaya.gov.in.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Releases Recruitment Notification For KVS, NVS 2025; Applications Open On November 14
CBSE Releases Recruitment Notification For KVS, NVS 2025; Applications Open On November 14
Fraudsters Exploit FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Name, Retired LIC Officer Loses ₹99 Lakh In Sophisticated Cyber Scam
Fraudsters Exploit FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Name, Retired LIC Officer Loses ₹99 Lakh In Sophisticated Cyber Scam
India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Vietnamese Steel Products To Protect Domestic Producers From Cheap Imports Priced Below Normal Cost
India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Vietnamese Steel Products To Protect Domestic Producers From Cheap Imports Priced Below Normal Cost
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Ambadas Danve Accuses CM Devendra Fadnavis Of Shielding Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Son In Pune Land Deal Row
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Ambadas Danve Accuses CM Devendra Fadnavis Of Shielding Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Son In Pune Land Deal Row

Selection Process and Eligibility

The selection process includes a written examination, which will be followed by a skill test if the posts require specific skills. The qualified candidates will go through document verification and a medical examination.

Educational qualifications and age limits vary with each post. Age calculations will be made only as of December 4, 2025. Age relaxation for reserved categories will be as per Government norms.

Application Fee and Key Instructions

Before applying, the candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post. The application fee, as mentioned below, is to be deposited online while submitting the form.

Applicants are advised to go through the detailed notification carefully to avoid errors and also confirm their eligibility for the desired post.

Read Also
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Stray Round Choice Filling Till Today; Check Details
article-image

KVS Recruitment 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, and navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply link, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the KVS Recruitment 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Releases Recruitment Notification For KVS, NVS 2025; Applications Open On November 14

CBSE Releases Recruitment Notification For KVS, NVS 2025; Applications Open On November 14

Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; Gets Show-Cause Notice Over False Accreditation Claim...

Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; Gets Show-Cause Notice Over False Accreditation Claim...

Al Falah University Under Fire: NAAC Clarifies It Has No Accreditation; Show-Cause Notice Issued...

Al Falah University Under Fire: NAAC Clarifies It Has No Accreditation; Show-Cause Notice Issued...

Uttar Pradesh: Assistant Teacher In Aligarh Suspended For Opposing National Anthem, Vande Mataram...

Uttar Pradesh: Assistant Teacher In Aligarh Suspended For Opposing National Anthem, Vande Mataram...

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Stray Round Choice Filling Till Today; Check Details

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Stray Round Choice Filling Till Today; Check Details