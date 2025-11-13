CBSE Releases Recruitment Notification For KVS, NVS 2025; Applications Open On November 14

KVS Recruitment 2025 | Image: Canva

KVS Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a short notice on the recruitment drive to be conducted by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in 2025 for various teaching and non-teaching posts.

Recruitment Drive for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts

The recruitment process will fill vacancies for TGT, PGT, and PRT posts in the teaching category and several administrative and support staff positions in the non-teaching category. Eligible Indian citizens can apply online through the official portals of CBSE, KVS, and NVS.

The registration process would commence on November 14, 2025, and the forms would be accepted till December 4, 2025. Candidates should make sure to access information on eligibility, vacancies, and instructions from the official websites only at cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, and navodaya.gov.in.

Selection Process and Eligibility

The selection process includes a written examination, which will be followed by a skill test if the posts require specific skills. The qualified candidates will go through document verification and a medical examination.

Educational qualifications and age limits vary with each post. Age calculations will be made only as of December 4, 2025. Age relaxation for reserved categories will be as per Government norms.

Application Fee and Key Instructions

Before applying, the candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post. The application fee, as mentioned below, is to be deposited online while submitting the form.

Applicants are advised to go through the detailed notification carefully to avoid errors and also confirm their eligibility for the desired post.

KVS Recruitment 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, and navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply link, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Now, candidates will have to fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the KVS Recruitment 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.