 Nagpur: 25-Year-Old AIIMS Dermatology Student Found Hanging In Flat, Police Probe Suicide Angle
A first-year dermatology student at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has allegedly committed suicide in her flat in Sonegaon area in Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday. Samruddhi Pandey (25), daughter of IPS officer Krishnakant Pandey currently posted as CRPF deputy inspector-general in Pune, was found dead in her flat in Manjira Apartments, Shiv Kailash on Tuesday evening.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. She was reportedly under stress for the past few days. Her roommate found the flat locked from inside. After gaining access to the flat from another entry, she found Samruddhi hanging from the ceiling fan and then alerted police," the official said.

"Panchnama was conducted and post mortem report is awaited. We are also speaking to her friends to find out more details of the chain of events," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

