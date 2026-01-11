 Pune: Bhimashankar Temple To Remain Open For Mahashivratri Amid Renovation Work
Pune: Bhimashankar Temple To Remain Open For Mahashivratri Amid Renovation Work

The famous Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga temple in Pune district will remain closed for the next three months. Devotees are uncertain whether they will be able to visit the temple for darshan on Mahashivratri, which falls on February 15th. A large number of devotees visit the Jyotirlinga for darshan on Mahashivratri.

Updated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
This year, with the temple closed for three months, there is a question mark among devotees regarding whether the temple will be open or closed for Mahashivratri. The temple management has finally provided information regarding this.

The decision to close the temple has been taken under a development plan, and the temple will reopen after various technical and construction works are completed. The temple will be temporarily closed for devotees from January 9th for the next three months. Mahashivratri is on February 15th.

It is being said that the temple will remain open on this day. A large number of devotees visit Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar during the Shravan month and on Mahashivratri. Considering this, the temple will be kept open for darshan from February 12th to February 18th.

Rs. 288 Crore Development Plan

The government has sanctioned a total of Rs. 288.17 crore for the development of Bhimashankar. The following are the aspects that will be focused on under this plan:

- Planning of darshan queues, drinking water, and accommodation facilities.

- Repair work under the guidance of the Archaeological Department, without disturbing the original structure of the temple.

- Roads, parking, and sanitation management in the surrounding area.

Planning for the 2027 Kumbh Mela

During the Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik in 2027, there is a possibility of a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting Bhimashankar. Considering this potential crowd, the administration intends to complete all development works before then. 

The temple trust will soon provide clarification regarding puja rituals or alternative darshan arrangements while the temple is closed for darshan. Devotees are urged to take note of these changes and plan their travel accordingly.

