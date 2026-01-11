Pune: Daring Nighttime Heist At Ex-IAS Puja Khedkar’s Aundh Home Sparks Concerns; Parents & Security Guard Found Unconscious

Former IAS officer Puja Khedkar | File Pic

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light involving a daring robbery at the Aundh bungalow of controversial official Puja Khedkar on Sunday afternoon. The incident left Khedkar’s parents and a security guard unconscious at the scene, raising serious concerns about security in the upscale neighbourhood.

The bungalow, located in the National Housing Society area of Aundh, was reportedly targeted by burglars in the middle of the night. Sources indicate that the intruders managed to break into the residence and ransack the premises. It has been reported that the thieves managed to loot jewellery stored in cupboards. The exact value of the stolen items is yet to be determined.

Preliminary reports suggest that during the break-in, Khedkar’s mother, father, and the security guard were physically assaulted by the burglars. The attack was so severe that it caused them to lose consciousness. The nature of their injuries has not been fully disclosed, but authorities confirmed that the victims are currently stable.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Senior Police Inspector Uttam Bhajnawale, along with other officials from the Chaturshringi Police Station, rushed to the bungalow to secure the site and begin investigations. A panchnama has been filed, and initial statements have been recorded from the Khedkar couple.

Police teams have been dispatched across the city to track down the suspects, while investigators are looking into how the burglars gained entry into the high-security residence. Pune Police are investigating the matter further.