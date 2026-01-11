 Pune: Daring Nighttime Heist At Ex-IAS Puja Khedkar’s Aundh Home Sparks Concerns; Parents & Security Guard Found Unconscious
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Daring Nighttime Heist At Ex-IAS Puja Khedkar’s Aundh Home Sparks Concerns; Parents & Security Guard Found Unconscious

Pune: Daring Nighttime Heist At Ex-IAS Puja Khedkar’s Aundh Home Sparks Concerns; Parents & Security Guard Found Unconscious

The bungalow, located in the National Housing Society area of Aundh, was reportedly targeted by burglars in the middle of the night. Sources indicate that the intruders managed to break into the residence and ransack the premises

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Former IAS officer Puja Khedkar | File Pic

Pune: A shocking incident has come to light involving a daring robbery at the Aundh bungalow of controversial official Puja Khedkar on Sunday afternoon. The incident left Khedkar’s parents and a security guard unconscious at the scene, raising serious concerns about security in the upscale neighbourhood.

The bungalow, located in the National Housing Society area of Aundh, was reportedly targeted by burglars in the middle of the night. Sources indicate that the intruders managed to break into the residence and ransack the premises. It has been reported that the thieves managed to loot jewellery stored in cupboards. The exact value of the stolen items is yet to be determined.

Preliminary reports suggest that during the break-in, Khedkar’s mother, father, and the security guard were physically assaulted by the burglars. The attack was so severe that it caused them to lose consciousness. The nature of their injuries has not been fully disclosed, but authorities confirmed that the victims are currently stable.

Read Also
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Emerges As Cybercrime ‘Earning Hotspot’ As Fraud Losses Touch ₹400...
article-image

Upon receiving information about the incident, Senior Police Inspector Uttam Bhajnawale, along with other officials from the Chaturshringi Police Station, rushed to the bungalow to secure the site and begin investigations. A panchnama has been filed, and initial statements have been recorded from the Khedkar couple.

FPJ Shorts
'What Were We Saying..': Harsha Bhogle 'Stuck In Traffic' As RoKo Effect Hits Vadodara For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
'What Were We Saying..': Harsha Bhogle 'Stuck In Traffic' As RoKo Effect Hits Vadodara For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
Budget 2026 Tax Debate Heats Up, Experts Warn Against Higher Surcharge & Wealth Tax
Budget 2026 Tax Debate Heats Up, Experts Warn Against Higher Surcharge & Wealth Tax
Major Blow To Sena UBT Ahead of Mumbai BMC 2026 Polls As Ex-MLA & Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Dagdu Sakpal Joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Major Blow To Sena UBT Ahead of Mumbai BMC 2026 Polls As Ex-MLA & Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Dagdu Sakpal Joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
'Thartards - Another Epidemic After COVID': Video Of Man Boasting About Driving Thar On Wrong Side Of Road Goes Viral; Netizens Enraged
'Thartards - Another Epidemic After COVID': Video Of Man Boasting About Driving Thar On Wrong Side Of Road Goes Viral; Netizens Enraged

Police teams have been dispatched across the city to track down the suspects, while investigators are looking into how the burglars gained entry into the high-security residence. Pune Police are investigating the matter further.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Bhimashankar Temple To Remain Open For Mahashivratri Amid Renovation Work

Pune: Bhimashankar Temple To Remain Open For Mahashivratri Amid Renovation Work

Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Accuses Chandrakant Patil Of Hypocrisy Over Gangster Links Ahead Of PMC...

Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Accuses Chandrakant Patil Of Hypocrisy Over Gangster Links Ahead Of PMC...

Pune: Daring Nighttime Heist At Ex-IAS Puja Khedkar’s Aundh Home Sparks Concerns; Parents &...

Pune: Daring Nighttime Heist At Ex-IAS Puja Khedkar’s Aundh Home Sparks Concerns; Parents &...

Things Turn Ugly Within Alliances As Allies Slam Each Other Ahead Of Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic...

Things Turn Ugly Within Alliances As Allies Slam Each Other Ahead Of Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic...

Pune: MSBSHSE Forms Vigilance Committee, Introduces Drone, CCTV Monitoring For Class 10, 12 Board...

Pune: MSBSHSE Forms Vigilance Committee, Introduces Drone, CCTV Monitoring For Class 10, 12 Board...