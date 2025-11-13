Thane Municipal Corporation To Hold UPSC Mock Interview Sessions In November–December 2025 For Successful Mains Candidates

Thane Municipal Corporation’s Chintamanrao Deshmukh Institute announces mock interview sessions for UPSC aspirants who cleared the 2025 Mains | File Photo

Thane, November 13: On behalf of the Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute operated by the Thane Municipal Corporation, a two-day "Mock Interview" session will be organized in November 2025 and December 2025 for the students who have passed the Union Public Service Commission's main examination in the year 2025. Administrator and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has appealed to the students to take advantage of these "Mock Interview" sessions.

UPSC Exam Timeline

By the Union Public Service Commission. The UPSC Preliminary Examination-2025 was organized on May 25, 2025. Thereafter, the UPSC Main Examination-2025 has been organized by the Union Public Service Commission from August 22, 2025 to August 31, 2025, and for the students who have passed the main examination and qualified for the final interview, a "Mock Interview" session will be organized by the Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute. The interview panel will include working and retired IAS/IPS/IRS officers, UPSC expert mentors, and senior journalists, among other dignitaries.

DAF Submission and Registration Details

Students participating in the mock interview should submit their DAF-2 application to the institute's email cdinstitute@thanecity.gov.in. The institute will analyze the students' DAF-2 applications (DAF Analysis) through the institute's expert trainers, which will greatly benefit the students in the mock interview and the final UPSC interview.

Therefore, students interested in the mock interview should register on the link https://forms.gle/o2KDHWsNZNeqdn6X9 by November 28, 2025. For more information, contact the institute on the telephone number 25881421.

About the Training Institute

The Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute, operated by the Thane Municipal Corporation, is a leading institute that provides free guidance to students appearing for examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other allied examinations.

Also, Thane Municipal Corporation is the only Municipal Corporation in the country to run an administrative training institute in this manner. To date, a total of 91 trainees from the institute have achieved success in UPSC and more than 400 trainees in MPSC and similar competitive examinations.

