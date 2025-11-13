Panvel Fraud: 49-Year-Old Trader Duped Of ₹2.75 Crore In iPhone Export Scam; Police Launch Hunt For Rajasthan-Based Trio

Panvel City Police begin search for Rajasthan-based suspects who allegedly duped a businessman of ₹2.75 crore in an iPhone supply scam | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, November 13: The Panvel City Police have launched a search for three individuals from Rajasthan who allegedly cheated a Panvel-based businessman of over Rs 2.75 crore under the pretext of supplying 600 iPhones for export.

Complainant Paid Advance for 600 iPhones

The complaint was filed by Vishal Sachdev Tyagi (49), a trader from Panvel, who told police that he had placed an order with a Jaipur-based firm owned and managed by the accused.

Accused Identified by Police

The booked accused have been identified as Pushpapuri Laxmanpuri Goswami of Bhilwara, Rajasthan; Abdul Jamalludin Shamim and Aman Abdul Shamim, residents of Rangoli Garden Plaza, Panchyawala, Jaipur; and Waseem Ahmed, the company’s manager, whose complete address is yet to be verified.

Rs 2.75 Crore Transferred as Advance

As per the complaint registered by the accused, between August 2024 and November 2025, the complainant transferred Rs 2.75 crore as advance payment to the company’s account for the iPhone consignment.

"The complainant has alleged that he accused neither supplied the phones nor refunded the money," police said, adding, "We are on look out of the accused and the investigations are on."

