 Panvel Fraud: 49-Year-Old Trader Duped Of ₹2.75 Crore In iPhone Export Scam; Police Launch Hunt For Rajasthan-Based Trio
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Fraud: 49-Year-Old Trader Duped Of ₹2.75 Crore In iPhone Export Scam; Police Launch Hunt For Rajasthan-Based Trio

Panvel Fraud: 49-Year-Old Trader Duped Of ₹2.75 Crore In iPhone Export Scam; Police Launch Hunt For Rajasthan-Based Trio

The Panvel City Police have launched a search for three individuals from Rajasthan who allegedly cheated a Panvel-based businessman of over Rs 2.75 crore under the pretext of supplying 600 iPhones for export.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Panvel City Police begin search for Rajasthan-based suspects who allegedly duped a businessman of ₹2.75 crore in an iPhone supply scam | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, November 13: The Panvel City Police have launched a search for three individuals from Rajasthan who allegedly cheated a Panvel-based businessman of over Rs 2.75 crore under the pretext of supplying 600 iPhones for export.

Complainant Paid Advance for 600 iPhones

The complaint was filed by Vishal Sachdev Tyagi (49), a trader from Panvel, who told police that he had placed an order with a Jaipur-based firm owned and managed by the accused.

Accused Identified by Police

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 13, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Platinum Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 13, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Platinum Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 13, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 13, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Panvel To Host First-Ever Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Recitation Competition On November 16
Panvel To Host First-Ever Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Recitation Competition On November 16
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw

The booked accused have been identified as Pushpapuri Laxmanpuri Goswami of Bhilwara, Rajasthan; Abdul Jamalludin Shamim and Aman Abdul Shamim, residents of Rangoli Garden Plaza, Panchyawala, Jaipur; and Waseem Ahmed, the company’s manager, whose complete address is yet to be verified.

Rs 2.75 Crore Transferred as Advance

As per the complaint registered by the accused, between August 2024 and November 2025, the complainant transferred Rs 2.75 crore as advance payment to the company’s account for the iPhone consignment.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Fraud: 30-Year-Old Kamothe Man Hypnotised, Duped Of ₹1.25 Lakh Diamond-Studded Gold...
article-image

"The complainant has alleged that he accused neither supplied the phones nor refunded the money," police said, adding, "We are on look out of the accused and the investigations are on."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel To Host First-Ever Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Recitation Competition On November 16

Panvel To Host First-Ever Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Recitation Competition On November 16

MMRDA Begins DPR For 70 Km Integrated Tunnel Road Network Linking Coastal Road, BKC & Airport To...

MMRDA Begins DPR For 70 Km Integrated Tunnel Road Network Linking Coastal Road, BKC & Airport To...

Mumbai News: Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police File Case Over ₹7.87 Lakh Donation Fraud At Gazi Baba...

Mumbai News: Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police File Case Over ₹7.87 Lakh Donation Fraud At Gazi Baba...

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Kabaddi Tournament Begins In North Mumbai With 65 Teams; Minister...

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Kabaddi Tournament Begins In North Mumbai With 65 Teams; Minister...

Panvel Fraud: 49-Year-Old Trader Duped Of ₹2.75 Crore In iPhone Export Scam; Police Launch Hunt...

Panvel Fraud: 49-Year-Old Trader Duped Of ₹2.75 Crore In iPhone Export Scam; Police Launch Hunt...