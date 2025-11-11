Thane Municipal Corporation's Commissioner Stays Garden Project On Site Of Old Swami Samarth Monastery In Anandnagar

Thane: A plan is afoot to build a garden on the site of the old Swami Samarth monastery in Anandnagar area of Ghodbunder. Fearing that action would be taken against the monastery, residents had marched to the municipality on Monday withthe Mahavikas Aghadi leaders. At this time, hundreds of devotees chanted Swami's name outside the commissioner's office. After the protest, which lasted for about two hours, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao gave his word that no action would be taken against the monastery.

In Anandnagar, on a plot of land belonging to MHADA, a Swami Samarth monastery has been built. Swami devotees have been visiting this monastery for about 19 years. However, for the past few days, attempts have been made to demolish this monastery and build a garden there.

Last week, municipal employees had gone to demolish the monastery. At that time, Manoj Pradhan, NCPSP Thane President had gone to the monastery and sent the officials back. In addition, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav had also visited the monastery and declared that he was standing against the action as a Swami devotee. Meanwhile, as soon as the devotees came to know that Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik was going to meet the commissioner, Pradhan and Jadhav, along with about three to four hundred Swami devotees, marched to the municipality.

The Protest intensified with chanting

The devotees started chanting Swami's name outside the office to get the Municipal Commissioner to meet them. Finally, after a discussion between the commissioner and the Swami devotees, it was promised that the action would be stayed.

Regarding this, Pradhan said that by the grace of Swami, the commissioner has stayed the action on the monastery. However, we will try to get this land registered in the name of the monastery. He also warned that if an attempt is made to demolish the monastery, a mass movement will be launched. On the other hand, the MNS has said that Pratap Sarnaik should give up his stubbornness and should not incur the wrath of Swami. After having discussion with Municipal Commissioner the protesters then withdrew their protest.