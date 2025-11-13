MMRDA Begins DPR For 70 Km Integrated Tunnel Road Network Linking Coastal Road, BKC & Airport To Enable ‘Mumbai In Minutes’

MMRDA initiates DPR preparation for Mumbai’s ambitious 70 km integrated tunnel mobility network | File Photo

Mumbai, November 13: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated the process to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Integrated Tunnel Road Network, marking a major step towards introducing Mumbai’s third mode of travel — alongside the city’s expanding surface road and metro rail systems.

This initiative aims to build a high-capacity, underground mobility corridor connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) High-Speed Rail Station (bullet train), and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Loop Connectivity including decongestion of Western Express Highway & SV Road.

Once operational, the tunnel network will significantly reduce traffic congestion, divert through-traffic underground, and reclaim valuable urban space for citizens, MMRDA spokesperson said.

A strategic step towards “Mumbai in Minutes”

Spanning over 70 km across three phases, the proposed tunnel system will complement Mumbai’s surface and metro networks, creating a seamless multi-modal transport grid that enhances efficiency, reduces pollution, and saves time.

Given Mumbai’s limited land availability and dense urban fabric, the underground corridor presents a sustainable alternative to expand the city’s mobility capacity without disturbing its surface infrastructure.

The tunnel network will be implemented in phased manner, guided by traffic requirements and future demand patterns.

Project Implementation will be in Phases:

• Phase I: Worli Sea Link – BKC – Airport Loop (Approx. 16 km)

Connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road with BKC and CSMIA, and integrating with the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. - Airport Loop including decongestion of WEH & SV Road (Approx. 16 km)

• Phase II: East–West Connectivity (Approx. 10 km)

Linking Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway (WEH) to reduce cross-city congestion.

• Phase III: North–South Corridor (Approx. 44 km)

Providing a continuous underground link across the city to support both passenger and freight movement.

Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said: “Mumbai’s transformation into a global economic powerhouse depends on its ability to move people and goods efficiently. The proposed tunnel network is a major leap toward achieving seamless, multi-level connectivity across the city — integrating roads, metro, coastal corridors, and now, an underground tunnel grid. This project will decongest arterial routes and make commuting across Mumbai faster, safer, and smoother.”

Deputy Chief Minister & Chairman-MMRDA, Eknath Shinde, stated: "With this tunnel network, Mumbai will gain a new dimension of mobility — the third mode of travel beneath the surface. It reflects the city’s evolution from linear transport planning to a multi-layered, future-ready infrastructure system. The integration with the Coastal Road, Metro corridors, and the Bullet Train will make ‘Mumbai in Minutes’ a reality.”

Also Watch:

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said: "The tunnel network will redefine how Mumbai moves. It will reduce traffic load on existing surface roads, improve east–west and north–south connectivity, and unlock new urban capacity for public spaces. At present, only the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared to study the technical feasibility, environmental impact, and economic viability of the project. Once the DPR is finalized and approved, the project will be implemented in a phased manner, in line with traffic requirements and the city’s future growth in mobility demand. This network will be a crucial step towards realizing the ‘Mumbai in Minutes’ vision — where integrated surface, metro, coastal, and tunnel corridors together enable seamless, fast, and sustainable connectivity across the entire metropolitan region."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/