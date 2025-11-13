Raigad District To Hold National Lok Adalat On December 13; Citizens Urged To Settle Pending Civil And Criminal Matters

Raigad courts to conduct National Lok Adalat on December 13 to facilitate speedy, amicable case settlements | FPJ (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai: The National Lok Adalat will be held across all courts in Raigad district on December 13, 2025, under the directives of the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority and the High Court of Bombay, informed Senior Civil Judge and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Raigad-Alibag, Mrs. Tejaswini Nirale.

Cases to Be Taken Up for Settlement

The Lok Adalat will take up pending civil and compoundable criminal cases, appeals, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, and pre-litigation matters such as disputes related to property tax, water tax bills from Gram Panchayats, as well as dues of BSNL, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), nationalized banks, cooperative credit societies, and other financial institutions. These cases will be considered for settlement through mutual compromise during the Lok Adalat.

Appeal to Citizens for Participation

District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of DLSA, Raigad-Alibag, Rajendra Sawant, has appealed to citizens and litigants to actively participate and extend cooperation to resolve the maximum number of cases amicably. He further urged residents to make the most of the opportunity provided by the National Lok Adalat for speedy and cost-effective justice.

