National Lok Adalat Settles 14,790 Power Disconnection, Theft Cases; MSEDCL Recovers ₹11.51 Crore

MSEDCL Cracks Down On Power Theft In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zone

In a major relief for consumers and power authorities, a total of 14,790 pending electricity disconnection and theft-related cases were settled through compromise during the National Lok Adalat held at the district level on Sunday. The settlements resulted in the recovery of Rs 11.51 crore after consumers availed benefits under MSEDCL's (Mahavitaran) special concession scheme.

Officials said notices had been issued to 1,69,858 consumers across the Kalyan Circle regarding permanently disconnected supply and pending theft cases. Of these, nearly 15,000 consumers appeared before the Lok Adalat and reached settlements with Mahavitaran.

Division-Wise Recoveries Across Kalyan, Vasai and Palghar

Division-wise, Kalyan Circle-I resolved 95 cases recovering Rs 44.63 lakh, while Kalyan Circle-II closed 7,554 cases with a recovery of Rs 7.62 crore. In Vasai Division, 6,055 cases were settled with recoveries of Rs 3.27 crore, and in Palghar Division, 386 cases were disposed of with recoveries of Rs 18 lakh.

“The Lok Adalat gave thousands of consumers an opportunity to settle their pending disputes amicably. This not only benefits consumers but also strengthens revenue recovery for Mahavitaran,” said Chief Engineer (Kalyan Circle) Chandramani Mishra, under whose guidance the initiative was conducted.

Legal Services Authorities Facilitate Compromise

The Lok Adalat was organized with the cooperation of the Thane and Palghar District Legal Services Authorities, and was supported by superintending engineers, executive engineers, and Mahavitaran’s legal team.