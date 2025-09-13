Thane News: Kulgaon-Badlapur Police Rescue 17-Year-Old Boy, Arrest Three Kidnappers From Gujarat | Representational Image

The Kulgaon-Badlapur Police arrested three kidnappers from Gujarat who allegedly abducted a 17-year-old boy, a resident of Wangani, during his visit for Ganpati Darshan. The accused demanded a ransom of ₹12 lakh for his release. After an extensive four-day search operation, the boy was safely reunited with his mother.

Lured Under Pretext of Ganpati Darshan

According to the police, the boy had travelled from Wangani to his relative’s native village in Gujarat on September 1 to attend Ganpati festivities. The accused, who were acquaintances of the boy and known to his family, lured him under the pretext of taking him for Ganpati Darshan. Instead, they took him to an isolated spot and abducted him.

Ransom Demand and Police Action

The kidnappers then called the boy’s mother, demanding ₹12 lakh for his release. Shocked, the mother immediately approached the local police station and registered a kidnapping case.

Assistant Police Inspector of Kulgaon-Badlapur Police Station said, “Based on the complaint, we registered an FIR and formed three teams under the instructions of senior officers. Two teams were dispatched to Gujarat, while one continued scanning technical intelligence. With the help of tower location tracking and coordination with Gujarat Police, we traced the kidnappers on September 2.”

Boy Released, Later Found Safe

Fearing police action, the accused released the boy at a bus stand in Gujarat and fled. Frightened, the boy switched off his mobile phone and went to his uncle’s house in Chalisgaon without informing anyone. After four days of intensive investigation, police traced him and reunited him with his mother in Badlapur on September 5.

Accused Arrested Near Rajasthan Border

The three accused—identified as Laxman Khair, Naresh Khair, and Anil Khair—were arrested near the Rajasthan border on September 2.

