 Mumbai News: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Writes To Police Over Sanjay Raut’s ‘Anti-National’ Remarks
Former member of parliament and Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Sanjay Nirupam handed over a letter to Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), on Thursday, demanding that a case be registered against Sanjay Raut, a member of parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT), for allegedly making frequent anti-national statements.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Nirupam demands police action against Sanjay Raut over alleged anti-national remarks | File Photo

Mumbai: Former member of parliament and Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Sanjay Nirupam handed over a letter to Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), on Thursday, demanding that a case be registered against Sanjay Raut, a member of parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT), for allegedly making frequent anti-national statements. The letter was addressed to the Versova police station.

Raut’s Social Media Remarks on Nepal Violence

In his social media post, Raut stated that violence similar to that in Nepal could occur in India. In the letter, Nirupam alleged that Raut had previously used anti-national language while referring to incidents of violence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and that his current remarks about the Nepal incident were of a similar nature. According to Nirupam, Raut’s language is inciting people and attempting to create violence in the country.

Allegations of Conspiracy Against India

Nirupam further alleged that Raut is conspiring against India, that his stance is against the constitution and democracy, and that he is demanding a case be registered against Raut for frequently using anti-national language. Nirupam handed over the letter to DCP (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam at the Versova police station on Thursday morning.

article-image

Raut’s Posts Citing Political Crisis in Nepal

Sanjay Raut’s post regarding the Nepal violence stated: “This situation can arise in any country. Savdhan! Bharat Mata ki Jai! Vande Mataram!” His second post, which tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s account, mentioned: “Nepal’s political crisis forced PM K.P. Oli to resign as citizens took to the streets against corruption and authoritarianism. This unrest, unfolding along India’s border, demands serious study by Indian policymakers.”

