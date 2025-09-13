Kalyan News: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Staffer, Remanded To Judicial Custody

Kalyan News: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Staffer At Shop, Sent To Judicial Custody | Representational Image

The Kolsewadi police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a minor female staff member at a novelty shop in the Kolsewadi market, Kalyan. The accused has been identified as Bhawan Patel (54), a resident of Airoli, Navi Mumbai, who was also employed at the shop.

The incident occurred on Friday during duty hours, when Patel allegedly molested the girl. A video showing the victim resisting the accused surfaced on social media, prompting the police to act swiftly.

Police officers rushed to the spot to verify the incident, after which the victim’s statement was recorded. An FIR was registered against Patel under Sections 78 and 79 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police Inspector Ganesh Nhayade of Kolsewadi police station said, “Based on the FIR, we arrested the accused from Navi Mumbai. He was produced before the court and has been sent to judicial custody.”