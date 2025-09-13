Navi Mumbai News: Booked For Negligence, Dr Chandan Pandit Continues Practice At NMMC Hospital And Private Clinic

Dr Chandan Pandit |

Despite being booked by Vashi police for alleged medical negligence, Dr. Chandan Pandit continues to practice at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Airoli Hospital and also allegedly practices at father’s private clinic in Vashi, sparking outrage among victims who have accused civic officials of shielding him.

Inquiry Without Suspension

NMMC Commissioner Kailash Shinde confirmed that an internal inquiry has been initiated against Dr. Pandit but no suspension order has been issued yet. “We have begun the process of inquiry as per rules,” Shinde said. Victims, however, expressed anger over the delay, pointing out that the doctor faces multiple complaints of botched surgeries and has already been named in an FIR filed by Vashi police.

Allegations of Cover-Up

Rajendra Gupta’s daughter Dipali, whose father lost vision in one eye, alleged that Dr. Pandit provided surgery documents under the name of his father, Dr. D.V. Pandit, even though he himself performed the procedure. “Police did not arrest him, so he escaped suspension. NMMC is only talking about inquiry. How much longer will it take? He has always played safe by not documenting consultations in his name, but I have CCTV footage proving that he practices at the private clinic,” she said.

In another revelation, victims who recently came forward with similar complaints said they were asked to undergo medical tests at NMMC Hospital as part of the police protocol, only to find Dr. Pandit himself conducting the tests. “It is shocking that the same doctor accused of negligence is allowed to handle the medical evaluation of his own victims. Three victims who were asked to get their medical test done at Airoli hospital, were shocked to find that the police had sent to the same doctor against whom they had complaint,” Dipali added.

Police had earlier booked Dr. Pandit and his father under sections related to negligence, grievous hurt, and provisions of the National Medical Commission Act after a Thane civil surgeon’s expert committee report confirmed multiple lapses, including operating on patients with high blood sugar and without mandatory medical clearance.

Victims Demand Action

Victims now demand immediate suspension of Dr. Pandit, demolition of his alleged private practice while on NMMC payroll, and independent medical tests conducted by neutral hospitals. “All officials seem to be working to keep him safe,” Dipali alleged.