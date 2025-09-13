Navi Mumbai News: Seven Estranged Couples Reunite During Belapur Lok Adalat, Felicitated With ‘Nanda Saukhyabhare’ Certificates | Representational Image

Seven estranged couples who decided to reunite and withdraw their divorce petitions during a Lok Adalat at Belapur Family Court on Saturday were felicitated with “Nanda Saukhyabhare” (Wish you happy married life) certificates and gifts by the Navi Mumbai Court Advocates’ Association.

A total of 98 matrimonial disputes were listed before the Lok Adalat, of which seven couples chose reconciliation, bringing relief to their families and children. Judges lauded the couples for opting to rebuild their lives together instead of pursuing separation.

Judges Applaud Decision

The proceedings were held under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairman S.B. Agrawal, Belapur Taluka Legal Services Committee Chairman and District Judge-1 C.V. Marathe, Family Court Judge Subhash R. Kafre, and DLSA Secretary Ravindra Pajankar.

Pending Matrimonial Cases

Around 1,772 matrimonial and maintenance-related cases are currently pending before the court. Of these, 98 were taken up in this Lok Adalat, with District Judge-3 and Additional Sessions Judge P.A. Sane and advocate Dimple Chandra serving as panel members, said the association.

The program saw active participation from the Navi Mumbai Court Advocates’ Association led by president Sunil Mokal, vice-president Sandip Ramkar, secretary Vikas Mhatre, and treasurer Tushar Raut, along with the support staff of the Family Court.