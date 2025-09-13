Navi Mumbai News: MNS Protests At Vashi PVR Inox Over ‘Disrespect’ To Marathi Language

The Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Karmachari Sena, along with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Navi Mumbai, staged a protest at PVR Inox, Vashi, on Thursday, alleging discrimination against the Marathi language.

Objection to Chatbot Advertisement

Party members objected to a Movie Jockey chatbot advertisement that listed multiple language options but excluded Marathi. They further pointed out that within the chatbot, Marathi was placed last, while PVR’s official app had no Marathi option at all.

PVR Inox Issues Apology

Following the protest, the PVR Inox management removed the English advertisement hoarding, displayed Marathi film posters prominently in the main lobby, and assured that Marathi would be given due priority across platforms. The management also expressed regret to the people of Maharashtra, the Marathi community, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Delegation of MNS Leaders

The delegation included Kiran Vijaya Manohar Sawant, Aniket Jaywant Patil, Sagar Vichare, Abhilesh Dandvate, Shyam Dhamale, Amol Kaldoke, and several other MNS functionaries and workers.