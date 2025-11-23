Mumbai Weather Update: Air Quality Worsens, AQI Turns Severe As Thick Haze Persist Despite Pleasant Temperatures

Pinterest

Mumbai’s morning air carries a warning today, as the city’s air quality index has soared to levels that health authorities describe as severe, signalling a triggering point for pollution control action. According to AQI.in, the city registered an AQI of 210 at around 8.37 am, placing the air in the severe category and raising concern for residents across age groups.

Hazy skies, thick air and health risks

Despite a relatively pleasant temperature range between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius, the atmosphere felt heavy and uncomfortable. The haze was visible from early morning, making the skyline appear muted and blurred.

The immediate culprits are high concentrations of fine particulate matter. PM2.5 levels are estimated at around 134 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels are around 169 micrograms per cubic metre, both far above safe thresholds for human health. With moisture and low wind speeds in play, the city’s usual coastal breeze has failed to disperse the pollutants effectively. The result is a subdued skyline, reduced visibility and a persistent haze hanging over the metropolis through the day.

This is not only a visual problem. Eye and throat irritation, coughing and shortness of breath may be experienced even by healthy individuals. For children, the elderly and people with asthma, chronic lung disease or heart conditions, the hazard is significantly higher, as the fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Why the AQI has spiked today

Several factors appear to have converged to worsen Mumbai’s air. Road dust and vehicular emissions from heavy traffic form a constant background load of pollution. Ongoing construction activity across multiple zones adds large quantities of particulate matter and dust. Seasonal climatic conditions, including cooler mornings, low wind speed and increased inversion layers, trap pollutants close to the ground instead of allowing them to disperse higher into the atmosphere. There may also be localised burning of waste and other materials, which further adds to the composite load of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air.

How residents can protect themselves

For those in Mumbai today, health experts advise limiting time outdoors, particularly during early morning and late evening periods when pollutant levels can spike. If stepping out is unavoidable, residents are being urged to wear well fitted masks such as N95 equivalents and to avoid strenuous outdoor exercise that increases the rate of breathing.

At home, people are being advised to keep windows closed as far as possible, use air purifiers if available and avoid activities that create additional smoke or fumes, such as burning incense or wood. Citizens have also been told to closely monitor symptoms such as persistent cough, wheezing, chest discomfort or unusual fatigue and to seek medical attention promptly if these signs appear or worsen as the bad air persists.