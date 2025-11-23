Bandra Man Booked For Abandoning Elderly Mother, Defying Bombay HC Order | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Bandra Police on Friday registered a case against Amit Puri, a middle-aged resident, for allegedly abandoning his 76-year-old mother, Mohini Puri, at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra West. He has also been accused of threatening a doctor and violating a Bombay High Court directive.

Case Registered Under Senior Citizens and Medicare Acts

The FIR was filed after a complaint by Dr Anupama Sardana (49) on behalf of the hospital administration. Amit has been booked under Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, Section 4 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 1999

These provisions criminalise the abandonment of senior citizens and protect healthcare workers and medical institutions.

Patient’s Deteriorating Health and Abuse Allegations

According to police, Mohini Puri was rushed to Holy Family Hospital on August 28, 2025, after suffering a brain stroke and severe weakness. She was admitted to the ICU, where Amit initially deposited ₹1 lakh.

Her condition briefly stabilised and she was shifted to the general ward, but she soon deteriorated again, suffering another stroke and developing breathing difficulties.

When treating doctor Kulsum Hussain informed Amit that the protein feed had to be stopped due to loose motions, he allegedly argued, abused, and threatened the doctor.

Lapse in Providing Medical Requirements

Hospital staff later asked Amit to arrange a tracheostomy tube urgently, but he allegedly failed to provide it for four days, delaying critical treatment.

As hospital expenses exceeded the initial deposit, Amit accused the staff of negligence, filed written complaints, and stopped visiting the hospital, choosing to communicate only through emails and legal notices.

Hospital Moves High Court After Non-Cooperation

Initially, Holy Family Hospital approached Bandra Police, reporting patient abandonment. Amit then visited the hospital once on November 1 with police personnel but took no further responsibility despite receiving full medical updates.

Frustrated by the continued non-cooperation, the hospital moved the Bombay High Court.

High Court Order Ignored

On November 17, the High Court ordered Amit to discharge his mother by 9 am on November 18 and admit her to the ICU of Bhabha Hospital, Bandra West. Amit defied the order.

FIR Registered After Continued Neglect

Unable to bear the increasing financial burden and the son’s refusal to comply, the hospital filed a fresh complaint. Acting on the High Court’s direction, Bandra Police registered the FIR on November 22.

