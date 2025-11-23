Mumbai News: TMC To Open India’s Largest Paediatric Blood Cancer Hospital At ACTREC Kharghar; St Judes Opens Major Support Facility

St. Judes opens new 12-storey ‘home away from home’ for paediatric cancer families at ACTREC Kharghar | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 22: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is developing India’s largest paediatric cancer hospital dedicated to the treatment of blood cancers at its ACTREC campus in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The upcoming 14-storey facility, with around 350 beds, will cater exclusively to children and adults with blood cancers and is expected to become operational by April–May 2026.

New Facility to Expand National Capacity for Blood Cancer Treatment

Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director, TMC, said that the new hospital will significantly expand India’s capacity to treat blood cancers. “A separate 14-storey building has already been constructed, and interior work is currently underway,” he noted.

St. Judes opens new 12-storey ‘home away from home’ for paediatric cancer families at ACTREC Kharghar | File Photo

St. Judes and ACTREC Launch New ‘Home Away From Home’ for Families

Dr. Gupta was speaking at the inauguration of a new ‘home away from home’ complex established by St. Jude India ChildCare Centres in partnership with ACTREC. The centre will offer free accommodation and meals to families travelling to Mumbai for their children’s cancer treatment.

Blood Cancer Burden in India Remains High

India reports 70,000 to 100,000 new blood cancer cases each year, with leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma being the most common forms. The country ranks third globally in the total burden of blood cancers, after the United States and China.

Among children, blood cancer remains the most common cancer type, accounting for nearly 30% of all childhood cancers. More than 30,000 children are diagnosed annually, and over 90,000 are currently living with the disease.

Largest Paediatric Cancer Hospital to Integrate Patient Support Housing

“Since we are building the largest paediatric cancer hospital in India, having a St. Judes Centre within the ACTREC campus was a natural extension to ensure comprehensive support for patients and their families,” Dr. Gupta added.

New 12-Storey St. Judes Facility to Support 700+ Families Annually

The newly inaugurated 12-storey St. Judes facility can house 234 children and their families, supporting over 700 families every year. Over the next two decades, it is expected to assist nearly 14,000 families.

The complex includes a library, classroom, skilling centre and a centre of excellence that will train NGOs on setting up and managing similar accommodation models across the country.

Safe Accommodation Critical for Paediatric Cancer Care

Paediatric cancer treatment often requires prolonged care and repeated follow-ups, making safe and affordable accommodation a major concern for families. St. Judes offers families a free, hygienic place to stay for as long as treatment continues.

“This facility is a testament to our commitment to ensure no child undergoing cancer treatment is denied a safe and caring place to heal,” said Anil Nair, CEO, St. Judes.

Proximity to ACTREC Expected to Improve Clinical Outcomes

According to a Tata Memorial Hospital analysis, St. Judes centres have contributed to reducing treatment abandonment in India—from over 30% in the early 2000s to under 5% today. The facility has been developed with CSR funding including Citi India.

Centre Located Just 100 Metres From Hospital for Emergency Access

Highlighting the advantage of proximity, Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director, ACTREC, noted that the centre is just 100 metres from the hospital. “If a child needs urgent care at night, they can reach the hospital immediately. This will greatly improve outcomes and overall wellbeing,” he said.

