Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Two Accused In ₹58-Crore Digital Arrest Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Sessions Court has refused to grant bail to two men arrested in connection with a large-scale digital arrest scam in which a Malad resident lost ₹58 crore. The court observed that the accused Arjun Kadvasara (55) and Jetharam Kadvasara (35) played an active and deliberate role in the conspiracy.

Money Traced to Company Linked to Accused

The duo had sought bail claiming false implication. However, the prosecution informed the court that out of ₹53 crore traced so far, ₹34.95 lakh was deposited into the bank account of Meghdoot Trading Company, a firm allegedly operated by the two accused.

CCTV Footage Strengthens Prosecution Case

The prosecution relied heavily on CCTV footage which reportedly shows Jetharam Kadvasara filling out an RTGS form to transfer part of the defrauded amount.

Investigators told the court that this was part of the accused persons' modus operandi creating bogus companies and using their bank accounts to route fraudulent transactions.

Linked to Another Registered Offence

The investigating officer further stated that another offence has been registered involving the same bank account, strengthening suspicion against the accused.

The bank account was opened in the name of Sakal Kumar Sahu, who is also an accused in the case and is currently absconding.

