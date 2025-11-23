Mumbai Tragedy: Massive Fire Guts 8–10 Galas In Borivali East’s Ganpati Patil Nagar; Blaze Doused After 4 Hours, No Injuries Reported

Firefighters battle major blaze in Ganpati Patil Nagar, Borivali East; no injuries reported | Representational Image

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in 8 to 10 galas at Ganpati Patil Nagar in Borivali East on Saturday evening. The fire was extinguished after firefighting operations for nearly four hours. Fortunately no injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire Affects 500×150 Sq Ft Area With Multiple Goods Damaged

The fire engulfed an area of approximately 500 × 150 sq. ft., affecting electric wiring, installations, wooden furniture, stocks of spices, coal, clothes, scrap materials, and other goods.

Also Watch:

The officials of the Mumbai fire Brigade battled the blaze for nearly four hours and extinguished it by 8:40 pm. No injuries were reported, confirmed the fire official. Authorities confirmed that a detailed investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the fire.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/