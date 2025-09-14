Mumbai Accident: Speeding Car Rams Footpath In Ghatkopar, Pedestrian Critical; Driver Detained | Representational Image

In a shocking early morning accident on LBS Road in Ghatkopar (West), a high-speed car driven by a woman lost control and rammed into a footpath, seriously injuring a pedestrian. The incident occurred around 6:15 AM near Excel Arcade building and was captured on CCTV cameras in the area.

The Kia vehicle (GJ 15 CK 4411), registered in Gujarat, was being driven by Bhavika Dama,30, a resident of Bhanushali Wadi, Ghatkopar (East). Dama was reportedly on her way to drop her friend, Korum Bhanushali,30, when she lost control of the vehicle. A third passenger, their friend Aniket Bansode, was also in the car at the time.

According to the police, the car was travelling at high speed when Dama lost control, causing the vehicle to break through a roadside railing and climb onto the footpath, eventually crashing into the steps of a shop. A pedestrian sitting on the footpath was hit by the car and sustained serious injuries.

Eyewitnesses immediately alerted the police. Officers from the Ghatkopar Police Station reached the scene promptly and rushed the injured man to Rajawadi Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Driver identified

Following the incident, the police detained Bhavika Dama and her friend Korum Bhanshali for questioning. Aniket Bansode fled the scene and remains untraceable.

The police have registered a case against Bhavika Dama under Sections 125(A)(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 134, 184, and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Liquor bottles found

During the investigation, police recovered liquor bottles from the vehicle and suspect that all three occupants had consumed alcohol. Bhavika Dama has undergone a medical examination, and her blood samples have been sent for alcohol testing.

CCTV footage from the location has captured the moment of impact, and further investigations are underway. Police have confirmed that further action will be taken based on medical reports and the CCTV footage.